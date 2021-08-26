Cancel
The Associated Press

Central Louisiana city’s firefighters to get raise

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A central Louisiana city’s firefighters are getting a raise.

The Alexandria City Council on Tuesday agreed to a new contract that will provide increases to their base salaries. The new agreement raises base pay for the fire department from $24,000 a year to $30,750 with additional increases each year. Base pay will increase to $32,000 annually in the third year of the contract, KALB-TV reported.

In July, the council ratified the city’s agreement with the police union on a pay increase for the police department.

Mayor Jeff Hall said getting the contracts approved is important to give the officers and firefighters the raises they deserve.

“By all means, we want to do everything we can to enhance, improve and have the best people doing what they do with public safety,” Hall said. “We think this means a whole lot for the community that we continue to have excellent fire ratings.”

This is the first base pay raise for the fire department since 2008.

