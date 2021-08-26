Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NESN

Mac Jones Accountable After Uneven Practice; Discusses QB Competition

By Dakota Randall
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mac Jones lit it up at Wednesday’s joint Patriots-Giants practice, but Thursday was a different story. New England’s rookie quarterback, splitting time with Cam Newton, wasn’t bad, but he did struggle more than he did Wednesday when his veteran counterpart was absent. Some of that apparently had to do with adjustments made by New York, but the day also served as a reminder that Jones is, well, a rookie, prone to uneven practices.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
24K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#American Football#Nfl#Patriots Giants#Nesn Com#Cbs Boston
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
Posted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
Posted by
NESN

Mac Jones Cracked Up Patriots With ‘Spot-On’ Cam Newton Impression

FOXBORO, Mass. — And the New England Patriots training camp award for best actor goes to … quarterback Mac Jones. Jones, who’s competing with incumbent Cam Newton for the Patriots’ starting job as he enters his first NFL season, delivered what multiple teammates described as a perfect impersonation of Newton during a recent rookie skit.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Cam Newton should 'turn off the rap music,' ex-Patriots quarterback says

Cam Newton faced more criticism Thursday — this time about the choice of music he listens to. Scott Zolak, who played eight seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, and who started only one playoff game and appeared in zero Super Bowls, urged Newton to "turn off the rap music" and stay focused. He made the comment on 98.5 "The Sports Hub."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Has Brutally Honest Admission On Mac Jones Competition

Whatever you may feel about New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, there’s no denying that the man is a fierce competitor. So as he battles rookie Mac Jones for the starting job, he’s sharing his feelings on what the competition means to him. Speaking to the media on Friday, Newton...
NECN

Patriots QB Report: Cam Newton Gets Hot, Mac Jones Finds Goal-Line Success

PHILADELPHIA -- Whoever coined the phrase "numbers don't lie" would've experienced pangs of regret had they watched Tuesday's practice between the Patriots and Eagles and then scrolled through Twitter. In the second of two joint practices at the NovaCare Center facility, both Patriots quarterbacks were busy. Both posted out-of-this-world completion...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Bold Prediction For The Patriots

Arguably the most publicized quarterback competition this summer has been Cam Newton–Mac Jones battle in New England. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has yet to announce a winner. Earlier today, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debated on FS1 who will earn the job. Sharpe thinks Newton will be the starter...
NFLFOX Sports

Cam Newton? Mac Jones? Patriots in dire straights at QB, Colin Cowherd says

The days of quarterback stability for the New England Patriots are apparently long gone. When Tom Brady left the Pats after 20 seasons and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, many wondered who would regret the "divorce" between franchise and franchise QB more. Now that Brady won the...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Former Patriots QB Scott Zolak Claims Cam Newton Gets Distracted by Rap Music, Urges Team to Turn It Off

Scott Zolak, a former quarterback and current radio analyst for the New England Patriots, believes starter Cam Newton is focusing too much on rap music. And that’s why Newton, who took the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl, could be having issues with elevating the Patriots. It’s the music the Patriots blast at practices. Probably every other team in the league has similar playlists. But get this, Cam Newton dances between plays.
Yardbarker

Should Cowboys Trade For Cam Newton's Patriots QB Backup?

The Dallas Cowboys are plowing toward Sunday's NFL preseason finale with a large question mark at the position of what we like to call "the 12th starter on offense.''. That would be quarterback, where Dak Prescott is close enough to 100 percent to not be a worry ... but where Cooper Rush vs. Garrett Gilbert (and no, not "vs.'' Ben DiNucci) should be concerning.
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots Talk: Former Giant compares Mac Jones to this QB

Mac Jones has impressed for most of New England Patriots training camp, and his best day of practice came Wednesday when Cam Newton was absent. The rookie quarterback made his case for the Week 1 job with accuracy, decision-making and leadership well beyond his years. His performance earned him a high-five from head coach Bill Belichick and praise from members of the New York Giants, who the Patriots have practiced with all week.
NFLArkansas Online

Belichick, Patriots ready to pounce

Tom Brady won his Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. Now it's Bill Belichick's turn. There isn't enough noise right now about what's happening this summer in New England. The Patriots look good. They look very good. Back to the playoffs good. Provided they get steady quarterback play. That's what made...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy