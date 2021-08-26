Mac Jones Accountable After Uneven Practice; Discusses QB Competition
Mac Jones lit it up at Wednesday’s joint Patriots-Giants practice, but Thursday was a different story. New England’s rookie quarterback, splitting time with Cam Newton, wasn’t bad, but he did struggle more than he did Wednesday when his veteran counterpart was absent. Some of that apparently had to do with adjustments made by New York, but the day also served as a reminder that Jones is, well, a rookie, prone to uneven practices.nesn.com
