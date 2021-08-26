GM EV1 Spotted In The Parking Lot Of Howard University In DC
As many readers of this site, General Motors destroyed the vast majority of EV1 models after it scrapped the experimental electric vehicle program at the end of 1999. The minute number of GM EV1 vehicles that weren’t destroyed had their batteries removed and were donated to museums and universities across the U.S. for education and teaching purposes, with many of these institutions still owning their donated EV1s to this day.gmauthority.com
Comments / 1