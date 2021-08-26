Cancel
GM EV1 Spotted In The Parking Lot Of Howard University In DC

Cover picture for the articleAs many readers of this site, General Motors destroyed the vast majority of EV1 models after it scrapped the experimental electric vehicle program at the end of 1999. The minute number of GM EV1 vehicles that weren’t destroyed had their batteries removed and were donated to museums and universities across the U.S. for education and teaching purposes, with many of these institutions still owning their donated EV1s to this day.

