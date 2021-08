Exclusive features and news analysis of key sectors and markets. Subscribe on LinkedIn >. In this edition, we take a closer look at the rebound of bank M&A in the U.S. as deal activity continued to climb back to pre-pandemic levels. Over just the first seven months of this year, banks have announced 116 deals, compared with 111 over all of 2020. Credit unions also remain on the hunt for U.S. bank acquisitions as they use secondary capital to expand their deal capacity. However, the deal-making process for smaller banks could be delayed and blocked in certain circumstances as President Biden seeks to implement a plan for the revitalization of merger oversight, according to lawyers and experts.