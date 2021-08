For those that have seen Jack Harlow rise through the ranks with the help of Generation Now, it may appear that he’s come up alone. Nothing could be further from the truth. From his earliest interviews with Sway to his debut album, Jack Harlow has continued to shout out Private Garden, a group of creatives ranging from producers to filmmakers that he’s grown up with. This week, the Louisville native connected with members of Private Garden known as The Homies for a new track called “White Lies.”