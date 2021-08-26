Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

COVID-19: Six CT Counties Now Rank At CDC's Highest Level For Transmission

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWICc_0bdnNzt600
Six counties in Connecticut now have the highest level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC. Photo Credit: CDC

Six counties in Connecticut are now designated within the “high transmission” category for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

With variants of the virus surging through Connecticut communities, the CDC has added Litchfield County as an area with high COVID-19 transmission, while upgrading Middlesex County back to the same level, making it six counties classified under that category.

Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, Hartford, Litchfield, and New London counties are now being watched most closely by the CDC due to the recent rise in infections.

“Substantial” transmission means the county has seen between 50 and 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days, according to the CDC. However, “High” transmission includes anything above that number.

In response to the spread of COVID-19 variants, the Connecticut Department of Public Health “strongly recommends” that all Connecticut residents over the age of 12, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, begin wearing masks when in indoor public spaces.

“Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at high risk for complications from COVID-19, including those with compromised immune systems, diabetes, asthma, other lung diseases, pregnancy, or obesity, should also avoid large indoor gatherings that may include a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” officials said.

“Vaccination remains the most important defense against illness and hospitalization from COVID-19,” they noted. “So-called ‘vaccine breakthrough’ cases have occurred in Connecticut, but they remain rare, and the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths in Connecticut and around the country are in unvaccinated individuals.

“DPH strongly recommends that unvaccinated individuals be vaccinated as soon as possible to help stop the ongoing spread of the Delta variant.”

Nationwide, there are currently 2,947 counties (91.52 percent) in the US with a “high” level of community transmission rate, while there are 146 (4.53 percent) with a “substantial,” 40 (1.24 percent) with a “moderate,” and 86 (2.67 percent) with a “low” transmission rate.

Complete data from the CDC can be found here as the number of cases continues to surge across the country.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
124K+
Followers
25K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Ct#Covid 19#Immune Systems#Cdc#Vaccinated#Dph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Obesity
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Infection Rate Down, Hospitalizations Up In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut was down slightly over the weekend, though a pair of new patients were hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said on Monday, Aug. 30 that there were 43,879 COVID-19 tests administered over the weekend, resulting in 1,361 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Department of Health.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Infection-Rate Increase; Latest Breakdown By Community

More than 300 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in both Nassau and Suffolk counties as the positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island is back hovering above 4 percent. After several days of seeing the infection rate drop, the average seven-day positive rate jumped from 4.17 percent to 4.31 percent in the latest update provided by the state Department of Health over the weekend.
Patterson, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Trapped Horse Rescued By Fire Department In Area

A local fire department was able to rescue a 31-year-old horse after he became stuck between a rock and a fence in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Putnam County around 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, when the Patterson Fire Department received a call to respond to a local farm to assist the horse named "Dozer."
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: McDonald's To Close Indoor Seating Areas In Some Parts Of US

McDonald's is preparing to close its indoor seating areas as cases of the delta variant increase across the United States, according to a new report. The fast-food chain had previously announced plans to reopen indoor dining in all of its franchises by Labor Day as long as there wasn't a resurgence of COVID-19, after closing it down in 2020, according to a report from Reuters.
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Voice

Mediterranean Restaurant Chain Opens Suffolk County Location

A popular Mediterranean restaurant chain has opened its first location on Long Island. CAVA's first day of business in Melville was on Friday, Aug. 13. The restaurant is located at 834 Walt Whitman Road. The chain operates 10 other locations in New York, along with locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Texas,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy