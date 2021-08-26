Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

FEMA leader visits Louisiana to check out hurricane recovery

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency traveled Thursday to southwest Louisiana to view the region’s recovery from Hurricane Laura, hearing an earful of concerns about housing needs and the slow pace of disaster rebuilding aid for schools a year after the storm.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell met with Gov. John Bel Edwards and regional leaders before touring the area to see some of the rebuilding work. She said she hoped to address the worries raised in her meetings, but she also noted: “Recovery does take time.”

Hurricane Laura struck southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27, 2020, as a Category 4 storm just south of Lake Charles. Less than two months later, Hurricane Delta swept into the same area as a Category 2 storm. Nearly 47,000 homes were damaged by Laura across 21 parishes, most in the Lake Charles region, according to state estimates.

Criswell said Laura was the most powerful storm to impact Louisiana since 1856, with enough debris removed from the region to fill New Orleans’ Superdome six times.

Edwards and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter thanked FEMA for its quick response to the storms. But Hunter raised concerns about a pending request to the White House seeking to decrease the portion of rebuilding costs state and local government agencies must pay. And Edwards said Calcasieu Parish has had difficulty with the pace of FEMA rebuilding aid that threatens to slow school repairs.

Meanwhile, Hunter continued to stress the need for congressional relief in the form of disaster recovery block grant aid.

Louisiana has received hundreds of millions of dollars in FEMA rebuilding assistance given to states after disasters, but not the supplemental disaster assistance Congress usually allocates after hurricanes. Edwards has requested $3 billion in assistance, mainly for housing programs.

“We continue to plead with Washington, D.C., to provide that needed aid,” Hunter said at a live-streamed news conference with Edwards and Criswell.

The Democratic governor said he’s hopeful the disaster block grant aid will be included in congressional budget legislation expected in September.

The visit to southwest Louisiana near the one-year anniversary of Laura comes as the state is threatened by a tropical depression that formed Thursday and could become a major hurricane.

“The time to prepare is now,” Edwards said. “We have a storm that will soon enter the Gulf. The Gulf is absolutely ripe in terms of the conditions for rapid intensification of this storm.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

552K+
Followers
305K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Government
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Southwest Louisiana#Extreme Weather#Ap#The White House#Calcasieu Parish#Congress#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Louisiana StateKLFY.com

FEMA has not proposed paying for hotels in Louisiana due to Hurricane Ida

(KLFY) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says there is a scam circulating about hotel room assistance for those fleeing their homes from Hurricane Ida. According to FEMA’s social media account, “There is a false rumor being shared on social media and text messages saying FEMA is paying for hotels in Louisiana due to the recent storm. This is false.”
Louisiana StateCNN

Ida pummels Louisiana

The scope of Ida's damage is coming into view this morning. Here's a look at the scene. Ida is no longer a hurricane, but it continues to leave a path of damage. The tropical storm is moving over southwestern Mississippi and a threat of flooding remains in some parts of Louisiana.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

TECO sends crews to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida recovery

A day after many people fled Louisiana as Hurricane Ida ravaged the state, crews from Tampa Electric Co. began a drive north to the battered state. Their goal: Restore power to residents as soon as possible and as safely as possible, the utility said in a news release. They’ll have their work cut out for them; Ida blacked out all of New Orleans on Monday morning, officials there said.
Louisiana StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Based Texas Baptist Men Mobilize for Hurricane Ida Recovery in Louisiana

The Dallas-based nonprofit Texas Baptist Men is among the North Texas-based organizations mobilizing to assist people affected by Hurricane Ida. Volunteers gathered Monday morning at the relief group's Dallas warehouse with no specific destination planned. That would be decided once daylight revealed which areas of Louisiana needed the most help, said spokesman John Hall.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

In Wake Of Hurricane Ida, Emergency Officials Urge Pennsylvania Homeowners To Get Flood Insurance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With up to six inches of rain possible in this region on Wednesday as Hurricane Ida passes through, the risk of flood damage to homes will be greater than ever. But one thing most homeowners do not have is flood insurance. With climate change seemingly increasing the risk of water-related weather events, one study estimates that flood damage alone this year could top $20 billion. Sadly, the standard homeowner’s policy does not cover this loss. Property owners must buy flood insurance separately. “I absolutely, 100 percent, recommend that residents in Pennsylvania obtain flood insurance,” Stephen Bekanich, deputy director of recovery...
Louisiana Statekswo.com

Oklahomans in Louisiana to help in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSWO) - More than 150 people from Oklahoma are now helping in recovery efforts as a result of Hurricane Ida. Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Mark Gower announced more than 150 responders are deployed in Louisiana. They will help...
Florida Statefloridanationalnews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Deployment of Florida Resources to Assist Louisiana and Mississippi with Hurricane Ida Recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced that the State of Florida is deploying resources to assist Louisiana and Mississippi with recovery from Hurricane Ida. “The state of Florida stands with both our Gulf Coast neighbors as they face the devastation...
Louisiana StateCNN

Ida pummels Louisiana

National Weather Service New Orleans urges residents to "shelter in place" The National Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted a long list of flooded street this morning, urging residents to "stay sheltered in place unless you absolutely have to travel." Hurricane Ida slammed Louisiana with devastating force as a Category...
Louisiana StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy