Thomasville, GA

City of Thomasville announces holiday hours

The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago

THOMASVILLE – The city of Thomasville administrative offices will be closed Sept. 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Due to the holiday observance, some city services will be affected. City service schedules will be as follows:

Utilities Response Center: Regular 24-hour operational schedule. Call (229) 227-5499.

City of Thomasville Residential Refuse: Collection will remain on normal Monday schedule. Customers are encouraged to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. to avoid a lapse in service.

Thomas County Residential Refuse: Customers will remain on their normal Monday schedule. Customers are encouraged to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. to avoid a lapse in service.

Commercial Refuse: Customers will remain on their normal Monday schedule.

Landfill: Will be open for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Country Oaks Golf Course: will be open for normal hours, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tee times are required. Schedule tee times online at CountryOaksGolfCourse.org or by calling (229) 225-4333. Holiday rates will apply.

Municipal Airport: Will be open normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

