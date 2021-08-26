Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas hospitals seek traveling nurses amid COVID surge

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hospitals are clamoring for traveling nurses as the number of COVID-19 patients rises to levels last seen in January.

The state had 407 open travel nurse positions as of Monday, according to data from Aya Healthcare, a leading travel nursing agency. Employers are willing to pay big dollars, with advertised positions in Kansas and Missouri topping $5,600 a week, The Kansas City Star reports.

“You can’t fault them for wanting to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Kelly Sommers, director of the Kansas State Nurses Association. She said nurses are making three times more traveling than they could in a regular job.

Robin Allaman, chief nursing officer at the 25-bed Kearny County Hospital in tiny Lakin, told The Associated Press that the rising prices are making it hard to hire traveling nurses.

“There is somewhat of a bidding war going on for those staff members, so you may think you have someone coming the next day and then only to call and find out that they have canceled your contract and accepted one for much higher pay,” she said.

Cindy Samuelson, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Hospital Association, said in an email to the AP that the demand for traveling nurses over the last month in a region that includes Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska has increased anywhere from 35% to 127%, depending on the type of position.

The association has floated several options to address the demand, including additional funding to offset the cost to retain and recruit staff. The money, which would presumably go toward pay and benefits for staff, would help “keep these burned out staff members across our communities retained,” Samuelson said.

Additional measures proposed by the association include helping small, sometimes rural, hospitals keep acutely ill patients in their facilities. This could involve more extensive consultations between doctors at larger hospitals that have handled many COVID-19 patients and those at smaller facilities with less experience.

The association has also discussed finding ways to refer more rural patients transferred to large hospitals back to their small community hospitals after they improve, as well as providing flexibility around licensing to make sure professionals coming from other states can begin working quickly.

In a letter Wednesday, Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, urged Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to act on a “serious shortage of nurses” in hospitals. He raised the possibility of using federal COVID-19 funds for sign-on bonuses, overtime pay and other incentives.

Kelly also expressed concerns about the staffing problems in a news conference last week. She has promoted vaccinations as a way to reduce infections and has encouraged schools to require masks. Most of the state’s largest districts — including Wichita and Shawnee Mission — are now doing so.

On Wednesday, she posted a link on Facebook to a new YouTube video calling for parents to get children over 12 vaccinated, have all youngsters wear masks in school and to test regularly.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

552K+
Followers
305K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
City
Lakin, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
State
Missouri State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Shawnee, KS
City
Olathe, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Ryckman
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Nursing Agency#Community Hospitals#Covid#Ap#Aya Healthcare#The Kansas City Star#Republican#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Tampa, FLBay News 9

Some AdventHealth hospitals suspend elective procedures amid COVID surge

TAMPA, Fla. – Patients scheduled for elective procedures at some AdventHealth hospitals may have to wait until the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients starts to drop. AdventHealth West Florida Division announced Friday it's suspending non-emergency surgeries at the following hospitals:. In a news release, the hospital system said it's currently...
Kansas StateDodge City Daily Globe

Kansas state employees to work remotely until October amid surge of COVID-19 cases

State employees will return to working remotely amid a rising surge of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Laura Kelly's administration announced Wednesday. The move is an abrupt reversal after public workers returned to their offices in June after over a year of working from home because of the pandemic. Workers had to follow a slew of public health guidelines and only went back to their offices if social distancing could be maintained.
Decatur, ALWHNT-TV

Nurse shortage, COVID-19 patients surge at Decatur-Morgan Hospital

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Morgan Hospital, similar to many others across the nation, is experiencing staff shortages and a surge in patients. This is happening while Morgan County, along with every other county in North Alabama, is listed as high risk for community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard.
Environmentwwno.org

Hospitals Across The Gulf South Brace For Hurricane Ida Amid COVID Surge

Many hospitals in Louisiana and across the Gulf South, strained by treating thousands of COVID-19 patients, are discharging as many patients as possible, diverting those in critical care to safer areas, and reducing staff ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall Sunday night. Louisiana and Mississippi — the two states directly in...
Healthwibwnewsnow.com

Traveling Nurses in Big Demand

Kansas hospitals are clamoring for traveling nurses as the number of COVID-19 patients rises to levels last seen in January. The state had 407 open travel nurse positions as of last week. Employers are willing to pay big dollars, with advertised positions in Kansas topping $5,600 a week, The Kansas...
Health ServicesWBAY Green Bay

ThedaCare nurses plead for support amid surge in virus hospitalizations

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare nurses are concerned about a repeat of what they experienced last fall and are asking the community for their support. With COVID-19 cases and positive test rates rising in the state, ThedaCare nurses are fearful of repeating history. According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the seven-day average about 1,500 daily new cases. Just weeks before in July, Wisconsin averaged around 100 new cases a day.
EnvironmentWashington Post

Hurricane Ida forces three damaged hospitals to evacuate patients

Hospitals in Southeast Louisiana, already burdened with extremely high numbers of covid patients, took a beating from Hurricane Ida, with roofs ripped off or damaged, leaving water pouring inside and forcing three bayou-country hospitals ravaged by the eye of the storm to evacuate their patients. Patients at a fourth hospital were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Indianapolis, INHerald Times

Indianapolis area hospitals postpone some elective procedures amid COVID surge

In the face of rising COVID cases and hospitalizations, hospital leaders across Central Indiana are postponing some non-urgent procedures. Thursday, Indiana University Health announced that as of Monday it would suspend half of the elective inpatient surgeries and procedures scheduled across its hospitals. Eskenazi Health officials said that their surgeons...
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases surpass 15,000 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total surpassed 15,000 on Sunday as new positive cases continue to mount. The state’s active total now sits at 15,663, up from 13,766 reported on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency has begun reporting COVID-19 data again during the weekends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy