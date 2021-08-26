Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri's Ashcroft finds 2 cases of alleged double-voting

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican secretary of state on Thursday said an investigation by his office found two people voted at least twice during the 2020 general election.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said two people voted in person in St. Charles County and also sent in mail-in ballots to Florida.

Ashcroft referred findings to the St. Charles County prosecutor, who didn’t immediately return Associated Press requests for comment Thursday.

Ashcroft said he’s confident that the cases of alleged double-voting were isolated incidents that do not indicate a broader problem with the security of Missouri elections.

