Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Sunbury Redevelopment praises success story

tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Aug. 26—SUNBURY — Veterans with disabilities will have a place to sit by a pond thanks to the efforts of a resident and the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority. Resident Keith Metzger, 55, who lives at 811 N. 5th St., was tired of looking at the vacant property next to his home at 813 N. 5th St., so he continued to watch the progress of the code department and the redevelopment authority in an attempt to take the property over.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Purdy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Success Story#Local News#Sunbury#The Code Department#Sunbury Code Office#Metzgers#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Georgetown County, SCCoastal Observer

Council agrees to plan to expand affordable housing

An ordinance that would allow developers of affordable housing to receive incentives from Georgetown County is due to come before County Council this fall. It is the first step in a series of measures the county wants to adopt to fill gaps in the housing market. “This is not just...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Uptown Design Review Commission to approve Trail East revisions

Aug. 30—NORMAL — Design amendments to a three-story mixed-use building are heading the Uptown Design Review Commission for approval. Revisions to the Trail East project, which will demolish three buildings at 104, 106, and 108 E. Beaufort St., will be considered by the commission Tuesday. The Town Council previously approved the amendments earlier this month.
tribuneledgernews.com

New apartments coming to Wingate Street building

Aug. 30—HAVERHILL — A developer received approval from the city to create 15 residential units in the upper floors of the 45 Wingate St. building that houses the Peddler's Daughter restaurant. The restaurant will be staying, said Attorney Robert Harb, who is representing developer Ted Ammon of West Newbury. Ammon...
Real Estatetribuneledgernews.com

Sunbury Redevelopment Authority works with owners to fight blight

Aug. 26—SUNBURY — Since former Sunbury Mayor Dave Persing's revival of the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority in 2012, more than 100 homes have come on and off the public nuisance list in an effort to fight blight. Redevelopment Authority solicitor Brianna Apfelbaum-Kula explained to City Council Monday that currently the city...
Wyoming, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Redevelopment scheduled for Gezon Park

The city of Wyoming announced its next steps in the redevelopment of Gezon Park to continue to provide high-quality and well-maintained parklands. The Wyoming City Council on Monday awarded the bid for the phase one development project to Katerberg Verhage Inc. for $2,091,500. The park development includes a large-scale splash pad, expanded parking, restrooms, shelter, and walking and biking paths that will provide expanded pedestrian and bike connection to the Metro Health Village and the M-6 bike trail. The construction project is based on resident input through the park’s 2018 master plan.
Politicsmyvillager.com

Divided City Council rezones Dixie’s site for five-story redevelopment

The Saint Paul City Council voted 4-3 on August 18 to rezone the commercial property at 695 Grand Ave. and open the way for a new five-story building with 80 apartments and four ground-floor restaurants or retail stores. City Council members Dai Thao, Chris Tolbert, Mitra Jalali and Amy Brendmoen...
Allegheny County, PAbizjournals

County sick-leave bill to go to council next week

The Allegheny County Health Department’s proposed ordinance to require paid sick leave for many employers is headed to the Allegheny County Council. County Executive Rich Fitzgerald on Friday included the sick-leave bill, which was passed by the Health Department’s board on July 14, among six bills for consideration by the council beginning at its Aug. 31 meeting. Another ordinance would require Mon Valley industry to cut air emissions during periods of temperature inversions.
Sunbury, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Sunbury businessman owns two historic properties in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Two of the most historic buildings in Northumberland County are owned by Sunbury businessman Mark Walberg. Among Walberg’s properties are the Maclay-Wolverton House at 106 Arch St., Sunbury, which is considered one of the oldest buildings still in use in Northumberland County, and the former Northumberland County Prison on North Second Street, Sunbury. The former county prison is vacant but Walberg is renovating the property and has plans to establish a museum, entertainment space, food court and restaurant inside of it.
Philipsburg, PAClearfield Progress

Philipsburg Borough gets rid of unnecessary equipment

PHILIPSBURG — Bidding for an assortment of equipment that was previously taking up space outside recently ended, according to Philipsburg Borough Manager Joel Watson. The bidding occurred through Municibid, an online auction marketplace for government agencies, schools, authorities and utilities to utilize. With all business conducted online, the system eases the selling process.
Sunbury, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

Sunbury church installs new playground for community

SUNBURY, Ohio — The Sunbury community celebrated the opening of a new playground and outdoor recreation space on Sunday. Community members joined Sunbury United Methodist Church for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of Recreation Connection. The new park is located on West Cherry Street, behind the church, according to a...
Public Healthmodestogov.com

Mayor Sue Zwahlen tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Sue Zwahlen today announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. “A few days ago, I noticed mild symptoms that could be COVID-19 related. I purchased a home testing kit and the results came back positive. I am quarantining myself and following recommended protocols.”. Mayor Zwahlen indicated she had informed...
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Commissioners Seek More Work, More Pay For County Attorney

WARSAW — Kosciusko County Council is mulling how much to pay County Attorney Ed Ormsby for legal services for 2022. The issue came up at its special budget review meeting on Thursday, Aug. 26. The county budgeted $58,000 for legal services in 2021 but the commissioners are asking to increase...
Palm Beach, FLpalmbeachcivic.org

Our Town with William Kelly: August 30, 2021

Town Council to dive into coastal defense plan this fall. A consultant’s recommendations to strengthen town flood defenses during an era of sea level rise will be before the Town Council this fall. A draft of Woods Hole Group’s “Level-Up Palm Beach” Coastal Resilience Implementation Plan became publicly available this...
Haverhill, MAtribuneledgernews.com

Early voting for Haverhill preliminary election begins Sept. 5

Aug. 30—HAVERHILL — Mail-in ballots for early voting in the preliminary mayoral election are now available online and at city hall. Election officials in Haverhill have scheduled several dates, times, and locations for early voting for the Sept. 14 preliminary mayoral election, City Clerk Linda Koutoulas has announced. The first...
Lincoln, NEtribuneledgernews.com

Redistricting Committee starts work on drawing new political boundaries

Rural-urban tensions surfaced briefly Monday at a meeting of the Legislature's redistricting committee that laid the groundwork for a dash to a special session that will bring all 49 state senators back to Lincoln on Sept. 13 to tackle what is always a contentious task. But the nine-member committee generally...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

NH changes course, recommends vendor previously found in default

Aug. 30—Two months after declaring a non-profit firm was "in default" of its contract, the Sununu administration has recommended a $3.2 million agreement with the company to continue managing the return to work of health care professionals who have been treated for substance abuse or physical or mental illness. The...
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Energy legislation on table with lawmakers returning

(The Center Square) – As Illinois lawmakers return Tuesday for a special session on revising legislative maps, they could take up other issues, including sweeping energy legislation. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been pushing for changes to focus on renewable energy. A Senate amendment to House Bill 3666 was heard Monday.
Illinois Statetribuneledgernews.com

Lawmakers to take up revised maps with court challenge looming

(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers return to the capitol for a special session to revise the state’s legislative boundaries. Republicans contend it’s beyond the deadline for the Legislature to deal with the issue. The Democratic supermajority passed maps in May that were based on estimates, not final Census...

Comments / 0

Community Policy