Sunbury Redevelopment praises success story

SUNBURY — Two of the most historic buildings in Northumberland County are owned by Sunbury businessman Mark Walberg. Among Walberg’s properties are the Maclay-Wolverton House at 106 Arch St., Sunbury, which is considered one of the oldest buildings still in use in Northumberland County, and the former Northumberland County Prison on North Second Street, Sunbury. The former county prison is vacant but Walberg is renovating the property and has plans to establish a museum, entertainment space, food court and restaurant inside of it.