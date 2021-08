As fans of an NFL team, sometimes it’s difficult to separate your fandom from the realities of NFL football. Naturally, there’s likely one or two players on your favorite team that’s worth drafting in the higher rounds. However, when it comes to handling the mid to late rounds, you can often find yourself trying to convince your own brain that you do NOT need your team’s third wideout and it DOES matter that it’s “just a dart throw” at this point.