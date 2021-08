As I headed to stores in Oneonta earlier this week, doing some shopping for both my kids heading off to college, I was very much not alone in my task. Stores were very busy with SUNY Oneonta students returning for the fall semester, getting last-minute needed items, or loading up on groceries for off-campus living. Normally, dealing with the much heavier traffic in town and the store crowds would irritate me but I have come away from the pandemic with a new appreciation for having college students in our city. Despite seeing people wearing masks again (thanks to the Delta variant of COVID-19), it almost seemed like life was "back to normal" and it felt good. I have a feeling that Oneonta business owners are feeling good about it too after suffering for well over a year with greatly reduced customers during this trying time.