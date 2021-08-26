Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

‘Governor, you need to change course’: Iowa Senate Minority Leader

By James Q. Lynch
thegazette.com
 4 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa Democrats continued to hammer Gov. Kim Reynolds’ “failed leadership” in confronting the COVID-19 crisis as students return to school. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 42 deaths due to the coronavirus since last week’s report, bringing the state total to 6,268 deaths. The state reported 7,619 positive tests in the past seven days. Seventeen percent of the positive tests were among those under age 17, an increase from 13 percent.

