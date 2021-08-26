Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rosanne Cash Snaps Back at Band That Used Johnny Cash’s Image for Anti-Vaccine Mandate Message

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Steel Woods used a picture of Johnny Cash pointing at a tattered American flag to let fans know they won't stand for vaccine mandates. Cash's daughter, Rosanne Cash, did not approve. In response to Rolling Stone's tweet with a link to the article explaining Wes Bayliss and company's stance...

tasteofcountry.com

Comments / 10

Taste of Country

Taste of Country

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Rosanne Cash
Person
Travis Tritt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#American#Rolling Stone#The Steel Woods#Instagram#Live Nation#Covid#Aeg Live#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
Outsider.com

Johnny Cash’s Daughter Rosanne Slams the Steel Woods for ‘Irresponsible’ Use of Her Father’s Image

Many see Johnny Cash as a symbol of the best parts of the American spirit. He was a patriotic American. Cash understood that our country has its issues. However, that didn’t make him love the United States any less. Listen to his song “Ragged Old Flag,” and you’ll see that. The song is about patriotism in the face of the Watergate scandal. Recently, the southern rock band The Steel Woods used the cover art from Ragged Old Flag in an Instagram post. The lengthy caption of the post stated that they would no longer play venues that require COVID vaccination or a negative test.
Dyess, ARneareport.com

Rosanne Cash to Perform First Concert From Inside Johnny Cash Boyhood Home

JONESBORO –Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Rosanne Cash will perform the first-ever concert from her father’s boyhood home in Dyess. This concert will headline the 2021 virtual Johnny Cash Heritage Festival, that will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16. “I am thrilled and delighted to return to Dyess to perform the first public concert from the living room of my father’s boyhood home, said Cash. “This exciting benefit event raises funds to continue our mission of bringing attention to the rich history of my father in the Arkansas Delta and the New Deal-era colony where he was raised. This year I am honored to share our family home in a special way.”
San Francisco, CAgratefulweb.com

Johnny Cash’s never-heard message to the marginalized in hippie San Francisco

On its surface Johnny Cash’s visit to the heart of hippie San Francisco in April 1968 might have seemed unexpected, but with a rare performance of “The Ballad Of Ira Hayes” the deep kinship between performer and audience that evening comes into full focus. Telling the tale of the famed Native American war hero at Iwo Jima, who gave everything to his country and received nothing in return, “The Ballad Of Ira Hayes” is the ultimate song for the systematically oppressed, the underserved, the overlooked and marginalized; an anthem for those who, with another war raging, felt disillusioned with their country all over again. In conjunction with legendary live records of the era, including At Folsom Prison and At San Quentin, “The Ballad Of Ira Hayes” cements At The Carousel Ballroom as a wholly unique example of Cash’s ability to give voice to the downtrodden and voiceless.
Musicbransontrilakesnews.com

Legends to host single night tribute concert to Johnny Cash

In partnership with Legends in Concert, Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is hosting a one night only concert starring Legends Tribute Artist Shawn Baker. The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash is being held on Friday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. “With his striking resemblance, spot on mannerisms...
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.
MusicFOXBusiness

What is Dolly Parton's net worth?

While Dolly Parton has certainly made a pretty penny with her own music and movies over the years, there's much more to the country icon's fortune than meets the eye. Famous, of course, for decades worth of chart-topping and genre-spanning hits, Parton's voice is among the most recognizable in music, just as she herself is unmistakable in her film and television performances.
Brooklyn, NYarcamax.com

Doja Cat to host 2021 Video Music Awards

NEW YORK – The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards finally has its host. Rap star Doja Cat will be the host of the ceremonies this year as the show emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12. Doja Cat is no stranger to the awards ceremony. Last year,...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Don Everly Cause of Death: Did He Die Same Way as Phil Everly?

Don Everly, the one half of the duo Everly Brothers, died at the age of 84, his family confirmed. Everly's family confirmed this week that the last surviving member of the duo Everly Brothers, Don, has died at his home in Nashville. A spokesperson for the family also revealed the news to Los Angeles Times, but did not disclose further details about his death.
Public HealthPosted by
The Boot

Reba McEntire Reveals She, Boyfriend Rex Linn Had COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Despite being vaccinated, both Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, contracted COVID-19, the country star recently shared. "It's not fun to get this ... You don't feel good," McEntire said during a livestream on TikTok, during which the singer chatted with fans from her "birdyard" (i.e., her home's courtyard). "Stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can."
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Singer Natalie Cole Had No Heir after Heartbreaking Loss Struck Family in 2017

Natalie Cole was one of the most celebrated musicians whose influence persists. Sadly, a part of her legacy was cut short in 2017 when the family lost another loved one. Natalie Cole was the daughter of legendary singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole. As an R&B singer, she became successful in the mid-1970s. Despite her three marriages, the "Our Love" singer only had one child.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Glynn Turman: Aretha Franklin's Ex-Husband is an Emmy Winner and Rodeo Champion

Glynn Turman is a man who has worn many hats over the years. Not only is he an Emmy-winning actor, but a renowned rodeo champion and real-life cowboy. Hailing from New York, Turman settled down at his IX Winds ranch in California decades ago to live life as a cowboy and raise his children in the peace of the country. He's even been talk of the town lately as the face of Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park collection, Rodeo. Not to mention, he had a personal relationship with the one and only Aretha Franklin.
Cave City, KYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Speaks Out on Being ‘Bullied’

Leticia Cline, the girlfriend to “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, is opening up about the men trying to “shut [her] up” and bully her. Cline, an active city council member of Cave City, Kentucky, recently shared a throwback pic of her competing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s 2016 Moto Stampede. In the post, she wrote that her difficult time as a city councilwoman reminded her of another challenging moment.

Comments / 10

Community Policy