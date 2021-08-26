European travel requirements seemed dauntingly strict. Turns out I was overprepared.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week announced a new list of countries to avoid as the spread of COVID and its variants fails to slow. These destinations have been given the nation's highest warning—Level 4—which recommends avoiding all travel. "Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," they reiterate. "Getting vaccinated prevents severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Unvaccinated people should get vaccinated and continue masking until they are fully vaccinated. With the Delta variant, this is more urgent than ever." Read on to see which destinations to steer clear of right now.