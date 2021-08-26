Cancel
Military

Afghan War Gold Star parents help combat vets

Missoulian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRummaging through her son Alec’s things recently, Gretchen Catherwood came across an essay he wrote in elementary school. The teacher had asked students to imagine their lives in the year 2025.

missoulian.com

Military
Country
Afghanistan
Gold
World
Politics
Militaryadvertisergleam.com

Vet: ‘Pray for the Afghan people’

Jamie Williams of Brindlee Mountain spent 11 months in Afghanistan as a corporal with the 1165th military police unit out of Fairhope in 2011. He patrolled the streets around the presidential palace and he flew in and out of the Kabul airport. Like a lot of veterans and Americans in general, he has been glued to the television, watching as the country fell in lightning speed to the Taliban. And he saw familiar places where he'd spent a lot of time.
MilitaryWBUR

A Veteran And A Gold Star Father On Evacuating Afghan Allies

Earlier this week, a group of 70 Massachusetts lawmakers came together to write a letter urging the federal delegation to ensure the safe evacuations of Afghan allies. Joining us today are two lawmakers from that group. State Senator John Vellis, and a signatory of the letter, and State Representative Steve Xiarhos, one of the letter's authors. Senator Vellis is a veteran of the United States Military and served in Afghanistan. He was deployed there in the summer of 2018. State Representative Steve Xiarhos is a Gold Star Father, in honor of his oldest son Nicholas, who died at age 21 on the battlefield in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom on July 23, 2009.
Virginia Beach, VA13newsnow.com

Messy end to war is hard for Gold Star families to watch

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The messy end to the war in Afghanistan is difficult for all Americans, but it's especially tough for Gold Star families who lost a son or daughter in combat there. 2,248 U.S. military troops died in the nearly 20 year Operation Enduring Freedom. For their mothers...
MilitaryNew York Post

Pentagon, Marine brass send mental health messages to Afghan war vets

The Defense Department attempted Wednesday to console veterans of the 20-year war in Afghanistan Wednesday, reassuring those traumatized by the images of violence and despair emerging from that country this week that they were “not alone.”. “Remember that what is happening now does not minimize or negate the experiences of...
Family RelationshipsArmy Times

“What the heck did my son sacrifice his life for?” Gold Star parents watch as Afghanistan crumbles

Only a week ago, the family of the late Army Pfc. Paul Cuzzupe II gathered at his grave in Brandon, Florida. They shared memories of the 23-year-old who died on Aug. 8, 2010, from wounds suffered in an Improvised Explosive Device attack while serving with 3rd Squadron, 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment. Afterward, they ate a big Italian meal. It was a tradition Cuzzupe started. One he told his mom before his deployment that they should continue while he was gone.
Militarynortheastern.edu

Student military vets say US needs to help endangered Afghans

Student military vets say US needs to help endangered Afghans. The helter-skelter week in Afghanistan hit close to home for Northeastern students with U.S. military experience. The frenetic unwinding of America’s 20-year presence has spurred a graduate who once worked on navy submarines to advocate on behalf of Afghan refugees. Another, an air force veteran, was left disillusioned with why the U.S. was there in the first place.
Omaha, NENebraskaTV

Afghanistan war veteran encourages other vets in Omaha to seek help

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — As the events in Afghanistan continue to unfold, many war veterans are having memories of there war days in Afghanistan. These memories are not always good for the mental and emotional wellbeing of the veteran. After fighting for their country many vets come back...
Militarydaytonatimes.com

‘America’s Combat Nurse’ campaigns to help vets fight PTSD with cannabis

Editor’s note: This article is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. Retired U.S. Air Force (US- AF) nurse Cherissa Jackson may have survived three deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, where she witnessed the human toll of war, but years later she is still engaged in a battle that haunts her and hundreds of thousands of other combat veterans.

