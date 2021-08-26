Afghan War Gold Star parents help combat vets

Earlier this week, a group of 70 Massachusetts lawmakers came together to write a letter urging the federal delegation to ensure the safe evacuations of Afghan allies. Joining us today are two lawmakers from that group. State Senator John Vellis, and a signatory of the letter, and State Representative Steve Xiarhos, one of the letter's authors. Senator Vellis is a veteran of the United States Military and served in Afghanistan. He was deployed there in the summer of 2018. State Representative Steve Xiarhos is a Gold Star Father, in honor of his oldest son Nicholas, who died at age 21 on the battlefield in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom on July 23, 2009.