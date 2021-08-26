Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler, PA

Police Identify Butler Officer Stabbed Before Shooting, Killing Suspect

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have identified the Butler officer who was stabbed multiple times before shooting and killing the suspect earlier this week. Butler Police Chief Bob O’Neill released an update on the officer’s condition Thursday. The injured officer was identified as Michael Sulerud, a Marine Corps veteran who has been with the department for 3 years.

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Butler, PA
Butler, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Kdka#Butler Police#Marine Corps#State Police#Butler City Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Indiana County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Arrested, Facing Charges After Traffic Stop Leads To Discover Of Multiple Bricks Of Heroin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Indiana County woman is behind bars after a traffic stop led police to discover three bricks of heroin inside the vehicle she was driving. According to the Kiski Township Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop at the Apollo-Ridge School complex around midnight. During that traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle was identified as 36-year-old Teanna Watkins, of Indiana, Pa. (Courtesy: Kiski Township Police) While searching the vehicle, the officer discovered three bricks, or 150 bags of heroin inside the vehicle. Watkins was taken into custody and taken to the Kiski Township Police Department. Police then discovered additional heroin and drug paraphernalia hidden inside Watkin’s clothing. Watkins is being held in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting arraignment on possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
Monroe, LAbrproud.com

19-year-old Monroe man arrested for second degree Feticide

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday August 13, officers with the Monroe Police Department arrested 19-year-old Cameron Criner for Second Degree Feticide in regards to an incident that happened on Tuesday August 10 on the 800 block of Orange Street. When officers arrived, they were advised by the victim that...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Magnolia State Live

Groom charged with shooting on wedding night after he, his bride and another man get stuck in traffic and allegations of another relationship fly

A Louisiana man was arrested on his wedding night after he allegedly shot two people on Interstate 10 after being stuck in traffic and then accusing his new wife of having a relationship with someone else, the local sheriff reported. St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre reported that...
Thomasville, NCgreensboro.com

Police: Injured 11-year-old called 911 after she and mother were stabbed by her brother. Warrant details violent attack in Thomasville.

A Thomasville teenager who is accused of trying to kill his mother stabbed the woman multiple times in her neck, back and chest, court records allege. Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa, 18, of Irene Street is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and assault on a child under 12, according to an arrest warrant.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Police officer sued after shooting puppy dead in front of its owners

A couple in Colorado is suing a police officer who shot their puppy that later had to be euthanised after he initiated an encounter with the pair.In June 2019, Loveland police officer Matthew Grashorn arrived in an empty car park, where Wendy Love and her husband were letting their three dogs run around and drink water. The officer was responding to a call from the owner of a nearby building, who saw the couple on his security cameras and demanded the police see what they were up to.Body camera footage of the incident shows Mr Grashorn arrive and –...
CelebritiesPopculture

Rappers Charged With Murder for Alleged Drive-By Shooting

Two rappers who opened for Jim Jones have been charged with murder for allegedly carrying out a drive-by shooting. According to a report from Complex, 31-year-old Reginald Miles and 29-year-old Andre Reed were arrested in connection with the shooting, which took place on July 24, following a concert their rap group did with Jones at Off the Hook in Waterbury, Connecticut. The shooting left one person dead and wounded two others, per police records that were obtained by The Hartford Courant.
Coraopolis, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Body Of 21-Year-Old Woman Found, Identified In Ross Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A body was found in Ross Township Friday afternoon. Police say a young woman’s body was found in the area of 6th Avenue in the Laurel Gardens neighborhood. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Lauren Trapuzzano of Coraopolis. The call came into police around 2 p.m. Friday. Neighbors KDKA’s Royce Jones talked to said they’re on edge waiting for more details. The cause of death is still under investigation. This article was first published at 4:08 p.m. on August 27, 2021.
Elizabeth City, NCWAVY News 10

20-year-old fatally stabbed in Elizabeth City, suspect in custody

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are investigating a fatal stabbing that left one man dead on Saturday. Police were called to an incident involving an unconscious man bleeding from the mouth in the 300 block of Speed Street, near the South Road Street Historic District around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Chicago, ILcbslocal.com

Man Dead After Englewood Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Englewood late Friday night, police said. A 27-year-old man was driving in the 900 block of West 59th Street at about 11:55 p.m. when an unknown person inside a black sedan pulled alongside him and shot him multiple times, authorities said. The victim crashed his car into two empty parked cars and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Corey Crippen Died After Shot At Least 14 Times In Mantua, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 3700 block of Aspen Street, around 4:44 a.m. Sunday. Police have identified the 34-year-old man as Corey Crippen who was shot at least 14 times. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. There’s no word on what sparked the gunfire. No arrests have been made.  
Mount Pleasant, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant police: Fatal shooting, suspect arrested

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - The Mount Pleasant Police Department said one person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near Durand and Kearney on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 28. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to a report of a person shot. Witnesses said the victim was lying on...
Butler, PAcbslocal.com

Man Rendered Aid To Butler Police Officer Stabbed Multiple Times

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County man shared his first-hand account of a tragic confrontation that left a Butler police officer hospitalized with multiple stab wounds. A man was shot and killed after police say he stabbed a Butler officer multiple times with a knife on Tuesday. George Schmidt...
Washington County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating After Man Shot In The Stomach In Washington Co.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach in Washington County on Friday night. Crime scene tape behind the Jimmy John’s along Manifold Rd. off of Washington Rd. South Strabane Twp. Washington County 911 confirms a man was shot.KDKA-TV | CBS Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/0soM4CjzMp — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) August 28, 2021 The victim was conscious and aware, police say, when he was transported from the scene. There was an active scene on Manifold Road behind the Jimmy John’s in South Strabane Township on Friday. (Photo Credit: Jennifer Borrasso/KDKA) Officers originally detained a 22-year-old man for questioning and later released him. Police say they are not searching for any shooting suspect and do not believe the public is in any danger. Police are continuing their investigation. This article was first published at 10:38 p.m. on August 27, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy