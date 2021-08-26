Cancel
Public Health

African countries aim to eradicate polio after outbreaks

 4 days ago

African countries on Thursday vowed to wipe out all forms of polio on the continent after efforts to crush the virus were stymied by the coronavirus pandemic. A year ago, wild forms of poliovirus were declared eradicated in Africa after four years elapsed without a case. However, further sporadic outbreaks...

Jonas Salk
#Polio#Disease Outbreaks#African Countries#Nopv2#Who
Health
Africa
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
U.S. Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

US Warns Of Polio-Like Illness Outbreak In Four Months

WASHINGTON — The national public health agency of the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Aug. 17 alerted of an expected outbreak of the polio-like disease Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) in the next four months. AFM is an uncommon but serious neurologic condition. It causes the...
Worldbuffalonynews.net

COVID-19: Vaccine inequity causes 'dangerous divergence'

Geneva [Switzerland], August 28 (ANI): The global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is progressing at "two alarmingly different speeds", UN agency leaders said. In a statement on Friday, several UN agencies noted that less than two per cent of adults are fully vaccinated in most low-income countries compared to almost 50 per cent in high-income nations.
HealthNature.com

Long-term trends of tuberculosis incidence and mortality in four central African countries

Tuberculosis (TB) incidence and mortality rates are still high in Sub-Saharan Africa, and the knowledge about the current patterns is valuable for policymaking to decrease the TB burden. Based on the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study 2019, we used a Joinpoint regression analysis to examine the variations in the trends of TB incidence and mortality, and the age-period-cohort statistical model to evaluate their risks associated with age, period, and cohort in males and females from Cameroon (CAM), Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). In the four countries, TB incidence and mortality rates displayed decreasing trends in men and women; except for the males from DRC that recorded an almost steady pattern in the trend of TB incidence between 1990 and 2019. TB incidence and mortality rates decreased according to the overall annual percentage changes over the adjusted age category in men and women of the four countries, and CAM registered the highest decrease. Although TB incidence and mortality rates increased with age between 1990 and 2019, the male gender was mainly associated with the upward behaviors of TB incidence rates, and the female gender association was with the upward behaviors of TB mortality rates. Males and females aged between 15–54 and 15–49 years old were evaluated as the population at high risks of TB incidence and mortality respectively in CAM, CAR, Chad, and DRC. The period and cohort relative risks (RRs) both declined in men and women of the four countries although there were some upward behaviors in their trends. Relatively to the period and cohort RRs, females and males from CAM recorded the most significant decrease compared to the rest of the countries. New public health approaches and policies towards young adults and adults, and a particular focus on elderlies’ health and life conditions should be adopted in CAM, CAR, DRC, and Chad to rapidly decrease TB incidence and mortality in both genders of the four countries.
Public HealthKWCH.com

U.S. continuing steps to keep African Swine Fever out of country

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. is continuing to take steps to keep African Swine Fever out of the country. Recently confirmed in the Dominican Republic, the virus is creeping closer to American soil. The U.S. is putting multiple safeguards in place in the effort to keep the virus out of the country.
Public HealthVoice of America

African Governments Commit to Eradicating Poliovirus Type 2

NAIROBI, KENYA - African countries have committed to ending all forms of polio after cases of vaccine-derived polio increased last year, partly because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Africa had been declared free of the wild poliovirus, after four years without a single case. But a variant has since returned in communities where not enough children have received the vaccine against it.
WorldMedicalXpress

Israel offers COVID vaccine booster to ages 12 and up

Israel Sunday widened access to a third coronavirus vaccine jab to anyone aged 12 and up, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett insisting it was an effective way to contain an infection surge. Moves by several nations to offer third jabs have faced criticism including from the World Health Organization, which...
Public HealthTaylor Daily Press

“Coronavirus could kill another 236,000 people in Europe by December 1” | Abroad

The coronavirus could kill another 236,000 people in Europe by December 1. Hans Kluge, director of the World Health Organization in Europe, made this bitter prediction at a press conference. Our compatriot is also concerned about the stagnation of vaccination campaigns in European countries. High infection rates in some countries are “particularly worrying,” especially when combined with low vaccination rates.
Worldoutbreaknewstoday.com

Saudi Arabia reports 12th MERS coronavirus case of 2021

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health reported Thursday on an additional Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) case. The patient is a 69-year-old man from Riyadh. He reportedly had contact with camels. This is the twelfth MERS case of 2021 in the Kingdom and the 13th overall (one in the...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

S.Africa scientists monitoring new coronavirus variant

Scientists in South Africa are monitoring a new coronavirus variant with an unusually high mutation rate, and whose frequency has gradually increased in recent months, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said Monday. The variant, known as C.1.2., was flagged last week by the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation and Sequencing...
HealthWorld Health Organization

Q&A with Dr. Kwaku Poku Asante, Director at Kintampo Health Research Centre, Research and Development Division, Ghana Health Service

What is seasonal malaria and what challenges does it present to malaria control progress?. Seasonal malaria refers to the period within which we have the most malaria cases and deaths, because of high transmission. During this rainy period of around four months, young children get bitten by mosquitos more frequently and end up with high levels of infection, which are often followed by life-threatening episodes of severe anemia.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
WorldMedicalXpress

World passes threshold of 4.5 mn COVID deaths

The world has passed the grim threshold of 4.5 million COVID-19 deaths, according to an AFP tally on Monday, as the virulent Delta variant wreaks havoc globally. Since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, the virus has killed a total of 4,500,620 people, the tally of official sources revealed.
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.

