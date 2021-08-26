Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloucester County, VA

Gloucester schools will pay more than $1.3 million in costs from Gavin Grimm case

By Dave Ress, Daily Press
Posted by 
Daily Press
Daily Press
 4 days ago

Gloucester County schools will pay more than $1.3 million to cover attorneys’ fees and court costs from its unsuccessful defense of a transgender student’s discrimination case, the American Civil Liberties Union said.

The ACLU represented Gavin Grimm in his six-year litigation challenging the school division’s policy of transgender students’ bathroom access.

In a joint court filing, Gloucester’s school board and the ACLU said the board will not oppose Grimm’s petition for reimbursement of fees and costs and that it would pay the entire amount.

“I hope that this outcome sends a strong message to other school systems, that discrimination is an expensive losing battle,” Grimm said in a prepared statement.

Eden Heilman, legal director at the ACLU of Virginia, said the school board’s agreement is one more reason why Virginia school boards should adopt model policies for transgender students proposed by the state Department of Education.

The state department’s policy says all students should have access to restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identity. It adds that school staff should not confront students about their gender identity when they go to the restroom.

Gloucester’s school superintendent, Walter Clemons, school board chair Robin Rice and attorney David Corrigan also did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, the school board said that its insurance company had addressed Grimm’s request for attorney fees and costs resulting, and said it would have no other comment.

The joint filing said only that Grimm and the school board “hereby stipulate and agree” that Grimm’s request for payment of attorney’s fees and costs “is unopposed, and there being nothing left to consider, a final Order granting the Fee Petition should be entered by the Court.”

Earlier this summer, the U.S. Supreme Court turned down the Gloucester school board’s request to hear an appeal of lower court rulings that it violated federal law and the Constitution by barring Grimm, a transgender male, from using the boys room at the county’s high school.

That decision let stand a Norfolk federal judge’s 2018 ruling — later affirmed by a federal appeals court — that the school board’s bathroom policy violated Grimm’s constitutional rights and federal anti-discrimination law.

Grimm argued that the Gloucester board’s policy that transgender students should use a “separate private facility” in the nurse’s office hampered his education. He said its location meant he was often late to class and created a stigma that made him an outcast.

Grimm changed his name and underwent medical treatment after telling his parents and the school that he identified as male.

The school gave him permission to use the boys room in October 2014, but some parents objected, saying the school’s efforts to increase the size of partitions and designate certain single-stall restrooms for use by all students weren’t satisfactory.

In December 2014, the school board decided that restrooms “shall be limited to the corresponding biological genders,” and that “students with gender identity issues shall be provided an alternative private facility.”

In her May 2018 ruling, U.S. District Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen noted that Grimm’s classmates “accommodated Mr. Grimm without incident” for seven weeks in 2014.

In September 2020, a three-judge panel for the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed, affirming Wright Allen on a 2-1 vote, in a ruling likening the bathroom policy to racial segregation.

The school board’s request for a Supreme Court hearing said its policy was a way “to legitimately accommodate their transgender students while striving to be sensitive to the legitimate privacy concerns of all their students” using the same bathrooms.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
1K+
Followers
423
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester County, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Society
County
Gloucester County, VA
State
Virginia State
Gloucester County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Systems#The State Department#The U S Supreme Court#A Supreme Court#Subscribe To Daily Press#2021 Daily Press#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
Related
Posted by
Daily Press

Gloucester’s Woodville School, built to teach Black children nearly a century ago, is getting a historical marker

A bit more than a century after one of the most persistent men in Gloucester County, T.C. Walker, finally got a break in his yearslong campaign for schools for the county’s Black children, Virginia will recognize his effort. A historical highway marker detailing the story of the Woodville Rosenwald School will be unveiled Wednesday, next to the school in the Ordinary community. The Woodville ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

‘We’re trying to save lives:’ Hampton community outreach team connects with youth tempted toward violence

In an effort to quell violence in neighborhoods most vulnerable to crime, Hampton has relied on community members who can connect with youth most likely to commit violent acts. Those people — sometimes called credible messengers — come to the table with a very specific skill set. Some have previously been through the criminal justice system or have been incarcerated, but have transformed their ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Daily Press

90% of eligible tribe members in Virginia have had at least one coronavirus vaccine dose; Upper Mattaponi, Chickahominy tribes say for their tribes, it’s a matter of survival

Standing in the two-room schoolhouse in King William County where she and her siblings once went to school, Connie Lovelace feels at home. She’s standing on the land where her Upper Mattaponi ancestors once lived and thrived. Where she grew her own produce, learned how to hunt, and where elders disciplined her. And like her ancestors, Lovelace has endured a virus that threatened her culture, ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Hampton will again require masks in city buildings

Hampton brought back its mask requirement for all persons entering any city building amid sharp increases of COVID-19 cases around the region, officials said. City Manager Mary Bunting alerted staff via email Thursday. The city’s decision follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation last month that everyone wear masks indoors again, regardless of vaccination status. ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy