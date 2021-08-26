Gloucester schools will pay more than $1.3 million in costs from Gavin Grimm case

Gloucester County schools will pay more than $1.3 million to cover attorneys’ fees and court costs from its unsuccessful defense of a transgender student’s discrimination case, the American Civil Liberties Union said.

The ACLU represented Gavin Grimm in his six-year litigation challenging the school division’s policy of transgender students’ bathroom access.

In a joint court filing, Gloucester’s school board and the ACLU said the board will not oppose Grimm’s petition for reimbursement of fees and costs and that it would pay the entire amount.

“I hope that this outcome sends a strong message to other school systems, that discrimination is an expensive losing battle,” Grimm said in a prepared statement.

Eden Heilman, legal director at the ACLU of Virginia, said the school board’s agreement is one more reason why Virginia school boards should adopt model policies for transgender students proposed by the state Department of Education.

The state department’s policy says all students should have access to restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identity. It adds that school staff should not confront students about their gender identity when they go to the restroom.

Gloucester’s school superintendent, Walter Clemons, school board chair Robin Rice and attorney David Corrigan also did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, the school board said that its insurance company had addressed Grimm’s request for attorney fees and costs resulting, and said it would have no other comment.

The joint filing said only that Grimm and the school board “hereby stipulate and agree” that Grimm’s request for payment of attorney’s fees and costs “is unopposed, and there being nothing left to consider, a final Order granting the Fee Petition should be entered by the Court.”

Earlier this summer, the U.S. Supreme Court turned down the Gloucester school board’s request to hear an appeal of lower court rulings that it violated federal law and the Constitution by barring Grimm, a transgender male, from using the boys room at the county’s high school.

That decision let stand a Norfolk federal judge’s 2018 ruling — later affirmed by a federal appeals court — that the school board’s bathroom policy violated Grimm’s constitutional rights and federal anti-discrimination law.

Grimm argued that the Gloucester board’s policy that transgender students should use a “separate private facility” in the nurse’s office hampered his education. He said its location meant he was often late to class and created a stigma that made him an outcast.

Grimm changed his name and underwent medical treatment after telling his parents and the school that he identified as male.

The school gave him permission to use the boys room in October 2014, but some parents objected, saying the school’s efforts to increase the size of partitions and designate certain single-stall restrooms for use by all students weren’t satisfactory.

In December 2014, the school board decided that restrooms “shall be limited to the corresponding biological genders,” and that “students with gender identity issues shall be provided an alternative private facility.”

In her May 2018 ruling, U.S. District Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen noted that Grimm’s classmates “accommodated Mr. Grimm without incident” for seven weeks in 2014.

In September 2020, a three-judge panel for the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed, affirming Wright Allen on a 2-1 vote, in a ruling likening the bathroom policy to racial segregation.

The school board’s request for a Supreme Court hearing said its policy was a way “to legitimately accommodate their transgender students while striving to be sensitive to the legitimate privacy concerns of all their students” using the same bathrooms.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com