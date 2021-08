Asked to name two players on this year’s Miami Hurricanes football team, there’s a reasonable suspicion that Alabama fans could get only one. Although Miami returns 19 of 22 starters from the 2020 team that finished 8-3 and is ranked 14th in the Associated Press preseason poll, 16th in the Coaches Poll, all conversation regarding the Hurricanes begins (and often ends) with quarterback D’Eriq King In his first season after transferring in from Houston last year, King passed for 2,686 yards and rushed for 538 yards and was responsible for 27 touchdowns. He’s a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate.