To prevent cyberattacks, the government should limit the scope of a software bill of materials
An SBOM is the full list of every item that’s needed to build an application. It enumerates all parts, including open-source software (OSS) dependencies (direct), transitive OSS dependencies (indirect), open-source packages, vendor agents, vendor application programming interfaces (APIs) and vendor software development kits. Software developers and vendors often create products...techcrunch.com
Comments / 0