UF offering Deer Hunting 101 course

The Ledger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is now open for the “Deer Hunting 101" workshop hosted by the University of Florida. Established to introduce deer hunting to college-aged students, the free “Field to Fork” agenda provides participants with the opportunity to learn about a hunter’s role in conservation & ethics, hunting laws & regulations, hunting strategies, wild game processing, and more. There is even a sign-up for a deer hunting trip for those who are hunter safety certified.

#Deer Hunting#The Hunting#Hunting Trip#Exercise#The University Of Florida#Nwtf#Uf#Austin Cary Forest Campus
