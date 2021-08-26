Maryland Air National Guard to conduct active shooter exercise in Middle River on Thursday afternoon

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard , will be conducting an active shooter exercise at Warfield Air National Guard Base in Middle River on Thursday afternoon, August 26th.

The exercise is intended to evaluate the ability of 175th Wing Airmen to respond to an active shooter situation on the military side of base at Martin State Airport.

During the exercise, base personnel, residents and visitors may also hear simulated gun fire sounds, exercise alerts over the “giant voice” system, alert radio messages and sirens.

Local residents may see response vehicles “responding” on base from Eastern Boulevard. All assigned personnel, dependents, and visitors are required to take appropriate actions.

Motorists will experience delays entering and exiting the installation during the exercise between 2 – 4 p.m. Visitors should plan to arrive early for appointments and call in advance to ensure meetings and services are not impacted.

Off-base police were informed and asked not to respond to the training event. Instead, on base security forces, fire and medical personnel will respond to exercise events accordingly. Civilians and military personnel on and around the base, are reminded not to call 911 for training events related to the exercise.

Exercises of this nature are critical for evaluating proper response actions to a lockdown incident and to prepare in a realistic manner. Base personnel continue to be intently focused on improving response plans for the safety of everyone on base.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to 175th Wing Public Affairs at 410-698-5421.

