Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle River, MD

Maryland Air National Guard to conduct active shooter exercise in Middle River on Thursday afternoon

By Chris Montcalmo
Posted by 
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard , will be conducting an active shooter exercise at Warfield Air National Guard Base in Middle River on Thursday afternoon, August 26th.

The exercise is intended to evaluate the ability of 175th Wing Airmen to respond to an active shooter situation on the military side of base at Martin State Airport.
During the exercise, base personnel, residents and visitors may also hear simulated gun fire sounds, exercise alerts over the “giant voice” system, alert radio messages and sirens.

Local residents may see response vehicles “responding” on base from Eastern Boulevard. All assigned personnel, dependents, and visitors are required to take appropriate actions.

Motorists will experience delays entering and exiting the installation during the exercise between 2 – 4 p.m. Visitors should plan to arrive early for appointments and call in advance to ensure meetings and services are not impacted.

Off-base police were informed and asked not to respond to the training event. Instead, on base security forces, fire and medical personnel will respond to exercise events accordingly. Civilians and military personnel on and around the base, are reminded not to call 911 for training events related to the exercise.

Exercises of this nature are critical for evaluating proper response actions to a lockdown incident and to prepare in a realistic manner. Base personnel continue to be intently focused on improving response plans for the safety of everyone on base.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to 175th Wing Public Affairs at 410-698-5421.

The post Maryland Air National Guard to conduct active shooter exercise in Middle River on Thursday afternoon appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
549
Followers
157
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middle River, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Middle River, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Air Base#175th Wing Airmen#175th Wing Public Affairs#Nottingham Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Parkville, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Work begins on memorial garden project to honor Officer Caprio at Parkville Precinct

PARKVILLE, MD—Work has begun in an Eagle Scout’s project to honor a fallen hero. As NottinghamMD.com initially reported earlier this month (full story here), Owen Mrok, with Boy Scout Troop 124, is building a memorial garden dedicated to the memory of Officer Amy Caprio. “I am creating a memorial garden at the Parkville Police Department in Memory of Fallen Officer … Continue reading "Work begins on memorial garden project to honor Officer Caprio at Parkville Precinct" The post Work begins on memorial garden project to honor Officer Caprio at Parkville Precinct appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Middle River, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Utility work to disrupt water service in Middle River neighborhood on Monday

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Utility work will disrupt water service in parts of Middle River on Monday. On August 30, the City of Baltimore’s Office of Engineering and Construction will be performing utility work in the 1700 – 2000 blocks of Leland Avenue (21220). Water service will be interrupted for approximately five hours, according to Councilwoman Cathy Bevins. Motorists should use caution … Continue reading "Utility work to disrupt water service in Middle River neighborhood on Monday" The post Utility work to disrupt water service in Middle River neighborhood on Monday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NottinghamMD.com

U.S., Maryland flags lowered to half-staff to honor service members killed in Afghanistan

UPDATE: Governor Hogan has issued the following statement: “We are devastated and outraged by the murder of American service members and all who lost their lives in today’s horrific violence. The First Lady and I are praying for their loved ones, and we ask all Marylanders to join us. “This administration’s decisions have put the lives of thousands of Americans … Continue reading "U.S., Maryland flags lowered to half-staff to honor service members killed in Afghanistan" The post U.S., Maryland flags lowered to half-staff to honor service members killed in Afghanistan appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Amid Delta variant spike, Olszewski declares local state of emergency in Baltimore County

TOWSON, MD— As jurisdictions across Maryland and nationwide continue to experience rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases amid the contagious Delta variant, County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency to expand Baltimore County’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Olszewski previously declared a local state of emergency on March 13, 2020, which remained in effect until … Continue reading "Amid Delta variant spike, Olszewski declares local state of emergency in Baltimore County" The post Amid Delta variant spike, Olszewski declares local state of emergency in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces over $2.4 million in grants to Baltimore County community organizations to support pandemic recovery

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Wednesday announced that Baltimore County and the Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF) have awarded more than $2.47 million in grants to over 50 local community-based organizations to support their recovery and enhance efforts to strengthen neighborhood resiliency. “Baltimore County is home to so many dedicated community organizations working every day to create opportunities for … Continue reading "Olszewski announces over $2.4 million in grants to Baltimore County community organizations to support pandemic recovery" The post Olszewski announces over $2.4 million in grants to Baltimore County community organizations to support pandemic recovery appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland state record blue marlin caught in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, MD—A Florida angler is the new Maryland state record holder for a blue marlin, which he caught in an August 20 tournament at Ocean City. Billy Gerlach, 41, of Jupiter, Fla. broke the state’s 12-year-old standing record for the Atlantic Division, with a 1,135-pound blue marlin — Makaira nigricans — caught during the 30th MidAtlantic fishing tournament. After … Continue reading "Maryland state record blue marlin caught in Ocean City" The post Maryland state record blue marlin caught in Ocean City appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Nottingham, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham man killed in fatal Aberdeen crash

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that left a Nottingham man dead on Monday afternoon. At just after 1:3- p.m. on ​On August 23, Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 200-block of Golf Drive in Aberdeen for a report of a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck. The … Continue reading "Nottingham man killed in fatal Aberdeen crash" The post Nottingham man killed in fatal Aberdeen crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Kingsville, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Two injured in Kingsville crash

KINGSVILLE, MD—Two people were injured in a Sunday evening crash in Kingsville. At just after 5:15 p.m., units from the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 10000-block of Raphel Road (21087) for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, medics found two patients, one of whom was trapped in their vehicle. The patient was freed and both patients were … Continue reading "Two injured in Kingsville crash" The post Two injured in Kingsville crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NottinghamMD.com

BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground to conduct testing August 23–27

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Loud noise alert! Aberdeen Proving Ground officials have announced that the base will conduct daytime and nighttime testing this week. The base will be testing from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Noise may be heard in some areas off the installation. These operations are not hazardous to residents in our surrounding communities and are integral to … Continue reading "BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground to conduct testing August 23–27" The post BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground to conduct testing August 23–27 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
White Marsh, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

35-year-old killed in head-on crash in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Police have identified the victim in Friday night’s fatal crash in White Marsh (previous story here). At just before 10 p.m. on August 20, Tyler Graham, 35, was driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra westbound in the eastbound lanes of White Marsh Boulevard, when he struck a 2008 Nissan Titan head-on. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene. The … Continue reading "35-year-old killed in head-on crash in White Marsh" The post 35-year-old killed in head-on crash in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
White Marsh, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Fatal crash reported in White Marsh

UPDATE 2: Police have identified the victim in this crash. UPDATE: Route 43 has been shut down between Pulaski Highway and Campbell Boulevard. Original story below… ——— WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a fatal, Friday night crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 10 p.m. on eastbound White Marsh Boulevard at eastbound Route 40. … Continue reading "Fatal crash reported in White Marsh" The post Fatal crash reported in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

11 suspects indicted, Baltimore County man wanted in connection with ’39 Babies’ gang

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Wednesday announced the indictment of 11 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first-degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts. The investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. The investigation into the criminal … Continue reading "11 suspects indicted, Baltimore County man wanted in connection with ’39 Babies’ gang" The post 11 suspects indicted, Baltimore County man wanted in connection with ’39 Babies’ gang appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Police: Crossing guards needed for upcoming school year

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department is hiring crossing guards for the upcoming school year. The School Guard Team oversees the hiring, training, supervision, and inspection of 273 School Crossing Guard positions, serving 107 public and private schools. Recruitment is an ongoing process and offers individuals a chance to deliver a service to their community by making an impact on … Continue reading "Baltimore County Police: Crossing guards needed for upcoming school year" The post Baltimore County Police: Crossing guards needed for upcoming school year appeared first on Nottingham MD.
White Marsh, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

WMVFC hosts stranded seniors at station after bus breaks down on I-95

WHITE MARSH, MD—The members of White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company offered their hospitality to some passengers who were left stranded after their bus broke down on I-95 on Saturday night. At around 9:30 p.m., several units from WMVFC and Kingsville VFC responded to a report of a disabled bus with 48 passengers aboard. Maryland State Police requested assistance from the … Continue reading "WMVFC hosts stranded seniors at station after bus breaks down on I-95" The post WMVFC hosts stranded seniors at station after bus breaks down on I-95 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
White Marsh, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicle fire reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to commercial a vehicle fire in White Marsh on Saturday evening. The fire was reported at around 8 p.m. on Nottingridge Road (21162). At the scene, the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that a tractor-trailer had caught fire at the Amazon facility. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported. Photo … Continue reading "Vehicle fire reported in White Marsh" The post Vehicle fire reported in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Frederick County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Capt. Joshua Laird, firefighter who died fighting Frederick County blaze

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Friday ordered the U.S. and Maryland flags to be flown at half-staff to honor a fallen firefighter. Capt. Joshua Laird lost his life on Wednesday battling a house fire in Ijamsville in Frederick County. It happened at just before 5 p.m. in the 9500-block of Ball Road.  The home had reportedly been struck by lightning … Continue reading "Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Capt. Joshua Laird, firefighter who died fighting Frederick County blaze" The post Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Capt. Joshua Laird, firefighter who died fighting Frederick County blaze appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County to require face coverings in government offices, facilities

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced that Baltimore County employees and the general public will be required to wear masks inside all local government offices and facilities, effective Friday, August 13th. “This common sense step will help limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our workforce and visitors to our buildings and facilities,” … Continue reading "Baltimore County to require face coverings in government offices, facilities" The post Baltimore County to require face coverings in government offices, facilities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Nottingham, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Two-alarm townhouse fire reported in Fullerton

11:50 p.m. UPDATE: The fire is now under control. Original story below… ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a late-night house fire in the Fullerton area. The blaze was reported at just before 11:30 p.m. on Purple Plum Court (21236). Reports indicate 2–3 units are involved in the fire. A second alarm has been sounded. There has been … Continue reading "Two-alarm townhouse fire reported in Fullerton" The post Two-alarm townhouse fire reported in Fullerton appeared first on Nottingham MD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy