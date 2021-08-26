Cancel
Alaska State

Some Alaska feed stores are out of a livestock dewormer because people bought it to treat COVID-19. Health officials say that’s a really bad idea.

By Zaz Hollander
Anchorage Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaskans are making a run on a livestock deworming medicine called ivermectin to treat COVID-19 despite warnings from health officials who call the drug not only unproven but potentially dangerous for people. Officials with the Food and Drug Administration say they have received multiple reports of patients who required medical...

