In Scotland, a court has rejected a complaint against a planned spaceport, removing another hurdle. Responsible for this was the Danish billionaire Anders Povlsen, who has extensive land holdings in the area and at the same time has invested in another planned spaceport on the Shetland Islands not too far away, reports The Register. As an argument against the plans in Scotland, Povlsen’s land management company had argued, among other things, that risks to the environment had not been adequately recognized, as had the adverse effects of onlookers expected for the rocket launches.