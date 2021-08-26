Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sutherlin, OR

Sutherlin Country Music concert returns Saturday

By ERICA WELCH The News-Review
NRToday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal, regional and national country acts will take the stage Saturday when the Sutherlin Country Music Concert returns. The event began in 2019 by the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce and boasted both an opening act and regional artist Ben Rue. Last year’s event, like so many others across the globe, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year organizers have stepped it up, extending the concert to three acts and incorporating local and regional vendors.

www.nrtoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Sutherlin, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Joe Nichols
Person
Tanya Tucker
Person
Lyle Lovett
Person
Bob Seger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Concerts#Country Radio#Warner Music Nashville#Sutherlin Country Music#Americana#Grand Ole Opry#Buena Vista Records#Backside Brewery Outpost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US exit from Afghanistan ends 20 years of war

After 20 years, the U.S. military experiment in Afghanistan has ended. It was an end marred by chaos and death, as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Taliban rule and terrorists seized on the disorder to kill nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. But despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy