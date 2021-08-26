Sutherlin Country Music concert returns Saturday

Local, regional and national country acts will take the stage Saturday when the Sutherlin Country Music Concert returns. The event began in 2019 by the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce and boasted both an opening act and regional artist Ben Rue. Last year’s event, like so many others across the globe, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year organizers have stepped it up, extending the concert to three acts and incorporating local and regional vendors.