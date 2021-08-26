Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Mosquito State Review: A Thematically Muddled But Visually Stunning Freak-Out About the 2008 Financial Crisis

By Christian Gallichio
thefilmstage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrafting Cronenbergian body horror onto the 2008 financial crisis, Filip Jan Rymsza’s horror-tinged Mosquito State takes its title very literally, beginning with the up-close birth of a mosquito and ends, quite appropriately, with an insect apocalypse as the stock market collapses. In-between those potent images, however, is a work with plenty grandiose ideas and little sense how to communicate them. Thematically muddled but visually stunning, Rymsza’s film serves as a warning call for those who prioritize form over all else, elaborately staged shots doing little to hide the ever-growing narrative inconsistencies.

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Charlotte Vega
Person
Beau Knapp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitos#Mosquito State Review#Cronenbergian#Apprentice#Hopper Welles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
dailydead.com

Watch an Exclusive Clip from MOSQUITO STATE

"Isolated in his austere penthouse overlooking Central Park, obsessive Wall Street data analyst Richard Boca sees ominous patterns: His computer models are behaving erratically, as are the swarms of mosquitoes breeding in his apartment, an infestation that attends his psychological meltdown." After its award-winning festival run last year, Mosquito State is heading to Shudder on August 26th and we have an exclusive clip just for Daily Dead viewers!
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Mosquito State’ review: Beautiful body horror with vague story

Mosquito State is an odd mix of The Fly (the David Cronenberg version) and The Big Short. Richard Boca (Beau Knapp) is a Wall Street data analyst who begins to notice that something is very wrong. The fluctuations in the market are bad enough, but the mosquito infestation at his apartment may be worse. Or they both may be the catalyst to begin a whole new life.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Review: Filip Jan Rymsza’s MOSQUITO STATE Is A Cronenbergian Psychological Thriller

A clinically precise piece of filmmaking, Filip Jan Rymsza’s Mosquito State is a psychological thriller which verges towards Cronenbergian body horror. Rymsza’s film is more than that though, it uses the 2007 financial crisis as a stepping-off point and manages to create a piece which takes place in the recent past but feels like it could be set a hundred years in the future.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: MOSQUITO STATE, The Great Recession Meets Cronenbergian Body Horror

In Mosquito State, writer-director Filip Jan Rymsza’s (Dustclouds, Sandcastles) first film in more than a decade, it’s the end of the (financial) world as we know it — or more accurately, as we knew it before the Great Recession — and Richard Boca (Beau Knapp), a Wall Street quantitative analyst (“quant”) with a genius-level IQ and the emotional intelligence of an insect, definitely doesn’t feel fine.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: Archer “Identity Crisis” / “Lowjacked”

Sterling Archer and his cantankerous spy crew are back for Archer’s twelfth season, which wastes no time getting these special agents back to work and getting their hands dirty. Unfortunately, the gang doesn’t get a chance to celebrate their recent successes and a scrappier and more desperate version of the team is sent out to resolve some international incidents. For the first time in ages, The Agency is left with minimal resources and pushed to more dangerous and impoverished corners of the world. Suddenly an arrogant attitude and disregard for safety may not be enough to keep Sterling Archer safe, especially when the disposition of his team and their public image continue to experience radical changes.
Moviesdailydead.com

Review: MOSQUITO STATE is a Visually Beautiful Film that Frustratingly Comes Up Short

Now on Shudder, Filip Jan Rymsza’s Mosquito State is an interesting piece that uses body horror to tell a story of madness in the face of impending change. It’s a film as frustrating as it is fascinating, because for every solid moment, it has another that comes up a little short. But the moments that work, really work, and the feeling of doom that the story carries with it is undeniably effective.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
Celebritiesgizmostory.com

Camila Cabello faced Backlash for her Body, shares her Pain

Camila Cabello reveals a lot about her personal life to her fans. However, in recent months, the singer has faced a lot of backlashes after photographs of her in a bikini surfaced online, prompting derogatory remarks about her appearance. The “Havana” singer has already defended herself against the vitriol and...
Internetmashed.com

Twitter Is Freaking Out Over This Incredible Spiderman Cake Save

Trust the internet to come up with interesting content for everyone. Recently, an image went viral on Twitter as people noticed the unusual picture and started raving about it. The subject of the photo? A Spiderman cake. The tweet reads, "Thank you Spiderman for saving my son's cake." The image that is attached to the text shows a tiny Spiderman that looks like he's saving the lopsided cake from crumbling in the box.
Sciencedatasciencecentral.com

New Study Warns: Get ready for the next pandemic

A new study warns we’re likely to see another major pandemic within the next few decades. New database of pandemic info used to calculate increased probability. A major pandemic will likely wipe out human life within 12,000 years. For much of the past century, the fear has been that a...
Worldd1softballnews.com

“Exempted” from quarantine Nicole Kidman becomes a case

HONG KONG. Are the rules the same for everyone? Not if your name is Nicole Kidman. The appearance of the Australian actress in Honk Kong has become a hot social case because the local authorities would have “dispensed” her from the very strict anti-Covid rules for those arriving from abroad.
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SEPULTURA's DERRICK GREEN Says Showing Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test To Attend Concerts 'Shouldn't Be A Problem'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The MetalSucks Podcast", SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green was asked how he feels about the increasing number of venues and concert promoters who are requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a current negative test to attend shows. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's really important that each person takes responsibility of being as safe as possible. So if you're going to a show, then it shouldn't be a problem to take a test. And if you have a card, then just show your card. I think in these times, it's different from any other times, so you have to take precautions because you don't wanna get other people sick. And you have to be selfless. A lot of times people are just thinking of themselves — unfortunately, only themselves — and they feel that they need to go out and do what they need to do regardless of the consequences that may cause other people. And that's a horrible attitude, I've gotta say. It's really frustrating dealing with people that have this type of 'me, me, me, me' attitude, and it's really slowed a lot of things down. So I think if people are able to just take precaution, have some restraint and just be safe, including the bands, then we can get through this a little bit faster and we can get back to enjoying some type of normalcy in our lives. I don't even know if 'normalcy' is a word [laughs] — or normality in our lives."
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: BUSTAFELLOWS is a Decent Visual Novel Plagued by Terrible UI

BUSTAFELLOWS is a visual novel from Nippon Cultural Broadcasting Extend Inc. that was recently brought to the west thanks to PQube. It’s an otome visual novel game that means it plays heavily into romantic subplots and I was intrigued by the trailer to see what unfolded. PQube was kind enough to provide me with a copy of the game on Steam although you can also play it on Nintendo Switch.
Behind Viral Videosmashed.com

TikTok Is Freaking Out About These Dinosaur-Shaped Quesadillas

No matter your age, everything is better when it's shaped like a dinosaur. Though dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets were the go-to for many, there's a new prehistoric themed meal that's getting a lot of attention on social media. The TikTok was posted by user @natyvaro1, and the video shows that these dinosaur-shaped quesadillas are definitely several levels above using a cooking cutter to shape food.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Review: Candyman is a Visually Stunning, but Ultimately Empty Sequel to the Original

Over the past decade, it seems like almost every popular franchise of the 1990s has been rebooted in some way, but to varying degrees of success. Many of these films fail to capture the magic of what made the original successful or to introduce anything significantly new to the concept. Nia DaCosta’s Candyman is meant to function as both a sequel and a revitalization of Bernard Rose’s 1992 film of the same name, which was based on Clive Barker’s short story, “The Forbidden.” However, despite having some stunning visuals and strong performances, the film fails to offer any new social commentary or capture the horror of its predecessor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy