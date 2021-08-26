Mosquito State Review: A Thematically Muddled But Visually Stunning Freak-Out About the 2008 Financial Crisis
Grafting Cronenbergian body horror onto the 2008 financial crisis, Filip Jan Rymsza’s horror-tinged Mosquito State takes its title very literally, beginning with the up-close birth of a mosquito and ends, quite appropriately, with an insect apocalypse as the stock market collapses. In-between those potent images, however, is a work with plenty grandiose ideas and little sense how to communicate them. Thematically muddled but visually stunning, Rymsza’s film serves as a warning call for those who prioritize form over all else, elaborately staged shots doing little to hide the ever-growing narrative inconsistencies.thefilmstage.com
Comments / 0