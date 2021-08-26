'Candyman' loses its sweets in this mediocre adaptation

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Content warning: The following story contains mentions of police brutality and death. Even if you've never seen 1992's Candyman, there's a good chance you know what happens when you say the name "Candyman" in the mirror five times. For 2021's Candyman, which serves as a direct sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, director Nia DaCosta has managed to capture the anxiety and dread that come with saying his name and utilized it in a way that's fresh for today. The film, which premiered on Aug. 27, brings the story that began in 1992 full circle with an ending that feels like a punch to the gut. Read ahead as we break down the ending, including how the film connects to its predecessor.