Tropical Storm Ida Heads Towards Gulf Of Mexico, Could Become Major Hurricane Before Landfall
Tropical Storm Ida was expected to make landfall in western Cuba Friday as it makes its way towards the Gulf of Mexico, tracking eastward to Louisiana as a likely hurricane. According to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Houston, the storm will likely become a “major hurricane” by Saturday afternoon in the southern Gulf before it reaches the Louisiana coastline on Sunday.www.houstonpublicmedia.org
