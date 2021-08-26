Cancel
Houston, TX

Tropical Storm Ida Heads Towards Gulf Of Mexico, Could Become Major Hurricane Before Landfall

By Lucio Vasquez
houstonpublicmedia.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Ida was expected to make landfall in western Cuba Friday as it makes its way towards the Gulf of Mexico, tracking eastward to Louisiana as a likely hurricane. According to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Houston, the storm will likely become a “major hurricane” by Saturday afternoon in the southern Gulf before it reaches the Louisiana coastline on Sunday.

www.houstonpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

Houston, TX
Louisiana State
Lina Hidalgo
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Gulf Of Mexico#National Hurricane Center#Extreme Weather#Tropical Storm Ida
Cuba
