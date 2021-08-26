What Makes Jamie Oliver's Eggplant Parmesan So Unique

Though burgers may seem like a very simple food, there are actually a lot of components that you need to get right in order to craft a truly mouthwatering burger. First of all, you want the bun to be the right type for what's inside. While the classic soft white burger bun is a staple, some prefer options like a buttery brioche bun or pretzel bun, depending on what else is going on in the burger. Then, of course, there's the patty — whether you're going with a bean-packed veggie burger, a classic beef patty, or something using lean meats like turkey or pork, you want to make sure your patty is tender, well-seasoned, and cooked to perfection.