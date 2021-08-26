The Dangerous Reason 52,000 Pounds Of Chicken Salad Was Just Recalled
When you hear the words "chicken" and "recall" in the same sentence, you automatically think "salmonella." It's happened before, and unfortunately it'll probably happen again, but that's not why 52,000 pounds of chicken salad were just recalled. In this case, it was due to possible plastic contamination. TODAY reports that after receiving a consumer complaint, Willow Tree Poultry Farm, a manufacturer of chicken-based products, was forced to recall all chicken salads and chicken dips produced between August 10 and August 13.www.mashed.com
