Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

The Dangerous Reason 52,000 Pounds Of Chicken Salad Was Just Recalled

By Kalea Martin
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you hear the words "chicken" and "recall" in the same sentence, you automatically think "salmonella." It's happened before, and unfortunately it'll probably happen again, but that's not why 52,000 pounds of chicken salad were just recalled. In this case, it was due to possible plastic contamination. TODAY reports that after receiving a consumer complaint, Willow Tree Poultry Farm, a manufacturer of chicken-based products, was forced to recall all chicken salads and chicken dips produced between August 10 and August 13.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Chicken Salad#Biodegradable Plastic#Willow Tree Poultry Farm#Consumer Reports#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling These 5 Foods Right Now

When a grocery item at Walmart is recalled, the retail giant assures its customers that store locations "work swiftly to block the item from being sold and remove it from" the premises so no customers can purchase it. Still, some recalls aren't issued as quickly as others, which means the item in question may be chilling in your kitchen (perhaps, right at this very moment) without you even knowing there's an issue with it.
AgriculturePosted by
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 8 Chicken Products, Throw Them Away, USDA Says

Whether you're a fan of chicken nuggets or consider yourself a pro at making chicken paillard, poultry products are a staple in countless Americans' daily diets. But before you head to your local supermarket to stock up on some chicken products for the week, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning you not to eat eight specific items right now due to the health risk they may pose. Read on to find out which poultry products you should be tossing from your fridge.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

These Popular Chips Are Being Recalled Right Now

You might want to rethink that handful of chips you were considering as a snack—but it's not just their nutritional content that should give you pause. A popular potato chip company has just pulled one of its products from the market over concerns the snacks may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reports.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

This Walmart Bakery Item Was Just Recalled in 23 States, Says FDA

If grocery shopping was one of your weekend chores, you'll want to read this: In an unusual move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced three food recalls over the weekend for issues related to food safety, in addition to several recalls that occurred at the week's close. The recalls apply to groceries that are sold at 45 Whole Foods locations, and also Walmart, Target, Meijer, PetSmart, and other retailers. Here's what you need to know.
Pet ServicesThrillist

Dog foods recalled nationwide: is your brand on this list?

For not the first time this year, dog food is being recalled due to potential contamination that could be a serious risk for your pup. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The company's products have "potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin," which is a by-product of the growth of Aspergillus flavus. It can be bad for your pets if consumed in a large quantity, the company says. For dogs, that's a big deal since the dog food in the cupboard is usually their primary source of nutrition.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Hostess Product at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Hostess is a beloved brand that's been tantalizing our tastebuds with sweet treats and yummy bakery offerings since 1919. It's trusted by parents nationwide, many of whom feel a nostalgic attachment to slipping the sweets they grew up with into their kids' lunch bags. But if you're a Hostess fan, you should know that two of the brand's popular products were just recalled due to the risk of listeria and salmonella. Read on to make sure you don't have any of these baked goods in your home.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Don't Eat This One Kind of Meat Right Now, CDC Warns

There's nothing like a charcuterie plate that's piled up with everything from prosciutto to parmesan, mustard to mortadella, and grapes to gouda. But before you dive into a spread at your next dinner party or at a summer barbecue this weekend, you need to know about the latest food-related outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating, especially if you're over 65. Read on to find out which Italian-style meats you need to steer clear of at the moment, according to the CDC—or at least, prepare in a very specific way.
Benton County, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Check Your Beef! Product Recalls Due To E.coli Contamination

You might want to run to your freezer and check and see if you've got any of these raw beef products. According to the Coborn's official Facebook page, 'Greater Omaha Packing announced the recall of raw beef products … Greater Omaha Packing is recalling certain raw beef products because they may be contaminated with E.coli O157:H7."
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

6 Grocery Store Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now

With school starting up again and COVID-19 cases on the rise, your grocery shopping list likely looks different right now. We'd wager to say that it may contain more frozen, lunch, and ready-made items than earlier in the summer. Unfortunately, some of the items in these categories could be dangerous...
Weight LossThrillist

Another Dog Food Recall Has Launched for Food Sold at PetSmart

There's yet another dog food recall that was shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). It's not even the first one to be announced in the last few weeks. Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company announced a recall of 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food sold at select PetSmart locations nationwide. The issue is elevated levels of vitamin D. The notice, shared by the FDA, says that "dogs ingesting elevated levels of vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss." Needless to say, you don't want to take the risk and feed this to your pup.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

Costco Just Issued This Serious Food Recall

On Friday, Costco issued a recall notice for a reported 862,000 pounds of a specialty grocery item that the manufacturer says Costco members and shoppers at other supermarkets nationwide may have purchased anytime in the past six months. One official recall advisory site suggests the product is responsible for 36 illnesses in 17 states. We've got the Costco recall details you need to know.
AgriculturePosted by
SlashGear

USDA says 862,000lbs of sausage, salami and other meats recalled

The US Department of Agriculture has announced a massive meat recall that covers around 862,000 pounds of Italian meats, including sausage, salami, coppa, prosciutto, and soppressata. The recalled units have Best-By dates that span all the way from August of this year to February of next year; they were shipped to stores across the US.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Panera Is Recalling Its Soup After Customers Find This Gross Item Inside

Announced last week that they're joining forces with two other well-known chains, but it sounds like they may have a little quality control issue to address at present. That's the case for one of their popular refrigerated soups under the Panera Bread at Home label, with one flavor being recalled in four states after customers complained of having found a rather unsavory ingredient.
Public HealthKAKE TV

Frozen Shrimp Sold at Whole Foods, Kroger and other retailers recalled

(AARP/KAKE) - The concern over possible salmonella contamination has led to the recall of several brands, sizes and packaging types of frozen cooked shrimp. A The affected products were shipped nationwide and sold at a number of major retailers, reports AARP. Avanti Frozen Foods issued its original voluntary recall on...
Posted by
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Warns

Having frozen food in your freezer stashed away for a night where you're looking for a quick meal is always a great idea. We've all had evenings when frying up some frozen meat and veggies kept us full—and saved a lot of time. You may want to double check what you have in your freezer, however, thanks to a recent recall of products that sent three people to the hospital with salmonella poisoning. Read on to make sure you don't have this potentially contaminated food on hand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy