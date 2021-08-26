Cancel
In Hell's Kitchen History, This Scandal Caused The Most Backlash

Considering the unfiltered sailor's mouth on chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay, it's no surprise that he's stirred up some scandals through his many years hosting "Hell's Kitchen." Ramsay has berated aspiring chefs time and time again onscreen, but in Season 18, something stood out: Contestant Jen Gavin firing right back at the celebrity chef. Gavin was a familiar face on "Hell's Kitchen," as this was her second go at claiming the grand prize. She first appeared in 2008 on Season 4 (via Screen Rant) and became notorious for her sour attitude, which stood out even against Ramsay's abrasive demeanor.

