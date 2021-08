I agree ECU isn't the most attractive expansion candidate, but they are most definitely higher on the list of expansion candidates for the Big 12 than SMU because they are a large state university that would add a new large state to the conference footprint. The only Texas school that might make sense for the Big 12 to add is Houston, but expanding to other states is more important. But as I've said elsewhere, ECU is a long shot. I think the Big 12 would have to expand by at least 6 teams to give ECU a realistic shot of getting in.