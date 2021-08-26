Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Canada's Indigenous tours amplify underheard voices

By Karen Gardiner
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an Indigenous guide, Joe Urie offers an experience different from typical tours of Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada. While taking his guests into the Maligne Valley and in search of bears, wolves and moose, he often counters the Canadian Rockies' established history. "Since tourism began bringing people to the mountains, the narrative has been very colonial," Urie says. "The narrative of my valley was that David Thompson discovered the path through the mountains, which isn't true at all. He was shown the way through by Indigenous people. He just happened to draw a really excellent map."

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous People#Walking Tours#Vancouver#Canadian#The M Tis Nation#Jasper Tour Company#Europeans#Itac#Destination Canada#Destinationindigenous Ca#First Nations#Inuit#M Tis#Disney#The Sechelt First Nation#Talaysay Tours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
AmericasGreat Lakes Now

Canada commits $340 million to Indigenous protected areas, guardians programs

The Canadian government is investing $340 million to support Indigenous guardians and Indigenous Protected Areas as part of its commitment to conserving 30 per cent of the country’s lands and waters by 2030. The funding will be provided over the next five years and includes money earmarked to support the forming of a national Indigenous guardians network.
Scienceredlakenationnews.com

Grizzly Bear Territories in Canada Match Maps of Indigenous Language Families

For millennia, Indigenous cultures in North America have had a close bond with nature. Now, new research has found three genetically distinct grizzly bear territories align with maps of where specific First Nations languages are used in coastal British Columbia. In other words, the grizzlies appear to remain in regions populated by certain indigenous groups.
AdvocacyDerrick

Brazil's Indigenous march before 'ruling of the century'

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of Indigenous people marched toward Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday to pressure justices expected to issue a ruling with far-reaching implications for land rights. Wearing feather headdresses and with their bodies painted, they sang and danced along their 5-kilometer (3-mile) route. The group, which has...
Public SafetyHouston Chronicle

As Canada reckons with its treatment of Indigenous children, I mourn my friend Joey

On a clear September evening at 5:14 p.m. in the west end of Toronto, my friend Joey Commanda was struck and killed by a commuter train. He was 13. The train was moving east at 65 mph toward the central rail yards and Union Station, carrying passengers homeward after a Labor Day weekend in 1968. Joey, less than five feet tall and weighing about 90 pounds, was also on his way home, a trek he began when he fled the notorious Mohawk Institute, one of Canada's 130 residential schools for Indigenous children.
AmericasPosted by
The Independent

The battle for indigenous peoples’ land in Brazil is also a fight for the planet’s survival

This week, the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) is resuming the judgment of the Xokleng case, a landmark trial that will define the future of Brazil’s indigenous peoples, and consequently of the world’s forests, biodiversity, and climate.The court will analyse the scope of the indigenous territorial rights enshrined in the Brazilian Federal Constitution and decide whether or not these rights are limited by the so-called “marco temporal” thesis - or “the time limit trick” - which, if upheld, will put at risk the indigenous territories that have already been recognised by the state.Let me explain. Brazilian constitutions have, since 1934, recognised...
SocietyBryan College Station Eagle

Mexico's Indigenous people remain

This month marks 500 years since the fall of Tenochtitlán, the grand city of the Mexicas, what the Aztecs called themselves. Historians and other scholars have yet to agree fully on the devastating impact on the people and the land that Hernán Cortés’ defeat of the Aztecs wrought. Yet, there...
Americaskfgo.com

Brazil’s indigenous rights hinge on one tribe’s legal battle

JOSE BOITEAUX, Brazil (Reuters) – Pushed into a degraded corner of their ancestral lands, the Xokleng people of southern Brazil anxiously await a Supreme Court ruling that could restore territory they lost decades ago. Sitting by a wood stove, Xokleng elders recall the days when plentiful fish and game fed...
Politicsworldatlas.com

Ottawa, Canada

Ottawa is the capital of Canada, the second largest country in the world by area. It is located on the border between the country’s largest provinces, Quebec and Ontario. As Canada’s capital, the city contains many government buildings, including the Parliament of Canada, which dominates the view of downtown Ottawa, sitting atop Parliament Hill. In recent history, the high-tech sector has joined the government sector as a major source of employment in the city. Today, Ottawa remains at the center of political power in the country, and is also known for other attractions, both natural and man-made.
AdvocacyVoice of America

Brazil Indigenous Protesters Camp on Bolsonaro's Doorstep

BRASILIA - With feather headdresses, grass skirts and body paint, thousands of indigenous demonstrators camped out in Brazil's capital Monday to protest far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's policies and an initiative that could take away their ancestral lands. Pounding wooden tent poles into the ground, the protesters set up the "Fight...
EnvironmentPosted by
outsidemagazine

In British Columbia, the Fight for Old Growth Rages On

The image on the photographer’s camera could be a scene from a dystopian film. In the muted light of dawn, an environmental activist sits chained to a tractor with a bicycle lock around his neck. A hand-painted banner strung across the machine reads “Stop Killing Old Growth.” Several indigenous women, also activists, stand in front of the machine, beating drums. Off to one side, a logger in an orange work shirt holds a fire hose, soaking the group with water.
Advocacytheenergymix.com

#Elxn44: Fairy Creek Blockade Pushes Old-Growth Forests onto Federal Election Agenda

Our continuing coverage of Canada’s federal election September 20 carries the #Elxn44 tag. You can use the search engine on our site to find other stories in the series. A year of protests and civil disobedience in the Fairy Creek valley on southwest Vancouver Island has brought old-growth logging onto the agenda for the federal election, with more than 700 people arrested at least once in a bid to stop Surrey, B.C.-based Teal Jones from cutting trees in the watershed.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's top court pushes indigenous land ruling to next week

BRASILIA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday pushed to next week a high-profile ruling on indigenous land rights, which has drawn thousands of native demonstrators to the capital. The ruling will affect hundreds of pending land claims, many of which offer a bulwark against deforestation in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy