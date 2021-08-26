Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Watch Lorde Revive ‘Melodrama’ Single ‘Green Light’ During ‘Late Late Show’ Residency

By Larisha Paul
udiscovermusic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third night of her residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Lorde set aside the tracks from her recently released third studio album Solar Power to revive the booming Melodrama single “Green Light” for a stripped-back performance. Accompanied only by a piano, Lorde ran through the...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Late Late Show#Green Light#Melodrama#Republic Records#The Nail Salon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicNME

Watch Lorde perform ‘California’ live from a sandy stage on ‘The Late Late Show’

Lorde has performed ‘Solar Power’ album track ‘California’ live on The Late Late Show With James Corden as part of her week-long residency. The New Zealand singer-songwriter sang the cut from her new album amid a beach scene constructed for the US talk show. A clip from the performance yesterday (August 24) shows Lorde sitting on a beach towel, surrounded by sand, a lone guitarist, and a boombox that seemed to play part of the song’s music.
Celebritiesshowbizjunkies.com

‘The Late Late Show’ Welcomes Lorde for a Week-Long Residency

Lorde’s signed up for a week-long residency on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden in support of her new album, Solar Power. Lorde’s third album will drop on August 20, 2021 followed by her The Late Late Show residency August 23rd through August 26th. Lorde‘s expected to perform...
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

It’s Lorde week on The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden returns tonight and in a major way. The late-night TV show will feature Lorde all week long. The Late Late Show hasn’t been seen since July 1. Since then, James Corden and his staff have been on a summer break. But it’s back to business starting on Monday night.
CelebritiesQuad-Cities Times

Lorde 'gripped by angst' every night of Melodrama tour

Lorde was "gripped by angst" every night of her 'Melodrama' tour. The 'Mood Ring' singer has reflected on her 2017 second studio album and admitted she was going through a "really fraught" time in her life when she released the album and found it difficult to perform the songs. In...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Lorde goes blonde in late ’90s/early 2k-inspired “Mood Ring” video (watch)

Lorde's new album Solar Power comes out Friday (8/21), and ahead of its release she's shared one more single, "Mood Ring." "This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me," Lorde says. "Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into 60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope. These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like 'I think there’s a pop song in here'. So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes."
California StateStereogum

Watch Lorde Sing “Solar Power,” “California,” And “Green Light” On Good Morning America

Lorde’s long-awaited new album Solar Power is out today, and people are mad about it! As the entire music-nerd internet lines up to dunk on the vague self-satisfied mellow rich-kid vibes of Solar Power, Lorde herself is out here getting the red-carpet treatment on Good Morning America. Even if Lorde is mad at all the profoundly lukewarm Solar Power reviews, she’s not going to tell Amy Robach about it.
Theater & DanceWashington Square News

Review: Forget Lorde, ‘Solar Power’ is Ella’s album

When Lorde first teased her new album, “Solar Power,” my initial reaction was “oh no.”. Anyone who listened to her last album “Melodrama” close to a breakup can likely relate: the project is earth-shattering and gut-wrenching. “Writer in the Dark,” “Hard Feelings” and “Supercut” are songs that fundamentally changed my understanding of love and heartbreak. The thought of another “Melodrama” — an album containing the same level of emotional evocation — was both frightening and exciting.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Musicenergy941.com

Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More” Breaks Record

Doja Cat and SZA’s Kiss Me More is now the longest running all-female top 10 hit in Hot 100 history. The song passes Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine. The video has 200 million views on YouTube. This is SZA’s first #1 on the Rhythmic Airplay Chart and Doja’s...
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
Celebritiesgizmostory.com

Camila Cabello faced Backlash for her Body, shares her Pain

Camila Cabello reveals a lot about her personal life to her fans. However, in recent months, the singer has faced a lot of backlashes after photographs of her in a bikini surfaced online, prompting derogatory remarks about her appearance. The “Havana” singer has already defended herself against the vitriol and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy