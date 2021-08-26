Watch Lorde Revive ‘Melodrama’ Single ‘Green Light’ During ‘Late Late Show’ Residency

Lorde's new album Solar Power comes out Friday (8/21), and ahead of its release she's shared one more single, "Mood Ring." "This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me," Lorde says. "Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into 60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope. These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like 'I think there’s a pop song in here'. So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes."