Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nottingham, MD

Heat index of 105, isolated storms possible on Thursday

By Chris Montcalmo
Posted by 
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Thursday will be oppressively hot and humid with the chance for isolated storms in the Nottingham area.

The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging wind gusts is possible on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Isolated severe thunderstorms or instances of flash flooding are possible during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday and into early next week.

A high of 94 degrees with a heat index of 105 degrees is expected on Thursday afternoon.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Baltimore area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYOa1_0bdnHjwI00

The post Heat index of 105, isolated storms possible on Thursday appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
549
Followers
157
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nottingham, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area through Monday night, storms likely

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Baltimore metro area. The watch will be in effect through 10 p.m. on Monday. Forecasters say numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday afternoon and evening, some of which may produce a few inches of rain in a short period of time. Heavy rainfall in a … Continue reading "Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area through Monday night, storms likely" The post Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area through Monday night, storms likely appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area as Hurricane Ida remnants approach

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. The remnants of Hurricane Ida will interact with a stalled front, resulting in a prolonged period of heavy rainfall beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 … Continue reading "Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area as Hurricane Ida remnants approach" The post Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area as Hurricane Ida remnants approach appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Baltimore metro area. The watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. on Friday through the evening hours. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Average rainfall amounts are expected to be between 1 and 2 inches. However, thunderstorms will be … Continue reading "Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday" The post Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Middle River, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Utility work to disrupt water service in Middle River neighborhood on Monday

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Utility work will disrupt water service in parts of Middle River on Monday. On August 30, the City of Baltimore’s Office of Engineering and Construction will be performing utility work in the 1700 – 2000 blocks of Leland Avenue (21220). Water service will be interrupted for approximately five hours, according to Councilwoman Cathy Bevins. Motorists should use caution … Continue reading "Utility work to disrupt water service in Middle River neighborhood on Monday" The post Utility work to disrupt water service in Middle River neighborhood on Monday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued in Baltimore metro area for Thursday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Thursday, August 26, for the Baltimore metro area. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the … Continue reading "Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued in Baltimore metro area for Thursday" The post Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued in Baltimore metro area for Thursday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island, to continue pumping rain into Maryland

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Tropical Storm Henri made landfall on Sunday, and it will continue to produce rain in Maryland throughout the day. Henri made landfall in Rhode Island at around 12:15 p.m. EDT. While the storm will remain well offshore for Maryland, the National Weather Service says some bands of locally heavier showers may impact northeastern portions of the state through Sunday … Continue reading "Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island, to continue pumping rain into Maryland" The post Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island, to continue pumping rain into Maryland appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Heavy rain, tornadoes possible as Tropical Storm Fred remnants pass through Maryland

UPDATE: A Tornado Watch is now in effect for the Baltimore area. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Wednesday will be a wet, stormy day in the Baltimore area as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred pass by to the west. The National Weather Service says there will be a threat for isolated tornadoes and damaging winds, as well as flash flooding. … Continue reading "Heavy rain, tornadoes possible as Tropical Storm Fred remnants pass through Maryland" The post Heavy rain, tornadoes possible as Tropical Storm Fred remnants pass through Maryland appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Baltimore metro area. The watch covers most of Maryland and will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, as storms from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred make their way through the state. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 10 p.m. for areas along … Continue reading "Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area" The post Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
EnvironmentPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Flash Flood Watch issued as remnants of Tropical Storm Fred approach

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of Baltimore County and for Baltimore City. The watch will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along the central and upper Chesapeake Bay coastal areas on Tuesday morning and persist into Tuesday afternoon as the remnants of … Continue reading "Flash Flood Watch issued as remnants of Tropical Storm Fred approach" The post Flash Flood Watch issued as remnants of Tropical Storm Fred approach appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

NWS: Tropical Storm Fred could produce flash flooding in Maryland

UPDATE: A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Baltimore area. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—It could be a damp week in the Nottingham area as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred make their way through the eastern part of the U.S. The National Weather Service says some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout Monday afternoon and … Continue reading "NWS: Tropical Storm Fred could produce flash flooding in Maryland" The post NWS: Tropical Storm Fred could produce flash flooding in Maryland appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

More storms, flash flooding possible on Saturday as cold front passes through

NOTTINGHAM, MD—There is a chance for more thunderstorms in the Baltimore area on Saturday, as well as the possibility of flash flooding. The National Weather Service says a cold front will push into the area today, delivering widespread showers and thunderstorms. There is also an isolated risk for severe storms producing damaging winds gusts, as well as a potential for … Continue reading "More storms, flash flooding possible on Saturday as cold front passes through" The post More storms, flash flooding possible on Saturday as cold front passes through appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baltimore area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch covers Baltimore County and Baltimore City and will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Friday. Hail, damaging wind, and lightning will be the primary threats associated with any storms that develop. A timeline showing when the storms will likely arrive can be … Continue reading "Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baltimore area" The post Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Heat Advisory issued for Baltimore area on Thursday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The heat wave continues throughout Maryland on Thursday.  The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Baltimore area. The advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. as the heat index is expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is also in effect. Extreme heat and humidity will … Continue reading "Heat Advisory issued for Baltimore area on Thursday" The post Heat Advisory issued for Baltimore area on Thursday appeared first on Nottingham MD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy