Heat index of 105, isolated storms possible on Thursday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Thursday will be oppressively hot and humid with the chance for isolated storms in the Nottingham area.

The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging wind gusts is possible on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Isolated severe thunderstorms or instances of flash flooding are possible during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday and into early next week.

A high of 94 degrees with a heat index of 105 degrees is expected on Thursday afternoon.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Baltimore area.

