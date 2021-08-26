Southern California's Explore Murrieta Fall Events in Full Swing
Craft Beer Festival, Hot Rod Run, Hitchcocktober and more during Murrieta’s Fall season. Murrieta, Southern California’s best kept secret with over 275 days of sunshine throughout the year, returns their most popular events for the fall season. Along with incredible craft beer and outdoor activities, the Californian hidden gem located between Temecula and Lake Elsinore is hosting events throughout the fall for families looking for an Autumn getaway.www.lmtonline.com
Comments / 0