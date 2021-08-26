Southern California's Explore Murrieta Fall Events in Full Swing

Not even a year off touring can get Dirty Heads vocalist/guitarist Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell down. “I don’t know if it affected me at all musically, or as a performer,” Bushnell said of the pandemic-induced hiatus. “It was only a year – we’ve been doing this all our lives. I just really enjoyed the time I got to spend at home with the family – the longest I’d been home in 20 years.”