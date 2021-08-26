Cancel
Music

The Beatles: Details on New ‘Let It Be’ Reissue

By ebanas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beatles have announced a new reissue of their Let It Be album, which coincides with the three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back. Due out October 15, the Let It Be reissue, produced by Giles Martin, will be available in the following formats:. –Standard CD. –Standard LP. –Deluxe 2 CD.

