Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Explainer: What is ISIS-K?

By Jim Sciutto, Tim Lister, CNN
WISN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is ISIS-K? ISIS-Khorasan is a branch of the terror group that first emerged in Syria and Iraq. While the affiliates share an ideology and tactics, the depth of their relationship with regards to organization and command and control has never been entirely established. Who are the people in ISIS-K?

www.wisn.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Pakistan#Isis Khorasan#Cnn#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Thank you for the new terror war, Mr. President. Now what?

There’s no sugar-coating it: The bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 13 members of the US military aren’t just a predictable consequence of this administration’s unforgivable blunders. President Joe Biden has unwittingly unleashed a new terror war. The sacrifice of these brave troops cannot be in vain....
Worldmichiganradio.org

At Least 6 Dead, 60 Injured In Explosion Outside Kabul Airport

An explosion caused several casualties just outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul — less than a day after the U.S. Embassy warned U.S. citizens to get out of the area. Gunfire and at least one other explosion was reported in the Afghan capital. Here's what we know so far:
POTUSWashington Post

Trump’s deal with the Taliban, explained

As criticism of the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal continues to build, President Biden has argued that he effectively had little choice in the matter. A deal President Donald Trump cut with the Taliban last year forced Biden to choose between a withdrawal now and an escalation of the war, Biden says. And as The Fix’s Aaron Blake notes, with the brutal Taliban regime retaking power, former Trump officials are suddenly and conspicuously scrambling to distance themselves from that deal.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

What is ISIS-K? Two terrorism experts on the group behind the deadly Kabul airport attack and its rivalry with the Taliban

An attack on a crowd gathered outside Kabul’s airport on Aug. 26, 2021, has left at least 100 people dead, including at least 13 U.S. troops. ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the coordinated suicide bomb and gun assault, which came just days after President Joe Biden warned that the group – an affiliate of the Islamic State group operating in Afghanistan – was “seeking to target the airport and attack U.S. and allied forces and innocent civilians.” Amira Jadoon, a terrorism expert at the U.S. Military Academy West Point, and Andrew Mines, a research fellow at the George Washington University’s Program on...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

What Does ISIS Want Now?

Fifty years ago, John Kerry asked the Senate Foreign Relations Committee a question that is probably occurring to many Americans right now: “How do you ask a man to be the last man to die for a mistake?” Yesterday, at least 13 U.S. service members died in an attack on a crowd of Afghans seeking evacuation from Kabul’s airport. They died saving their allies from persecution or murder by the Taliban. This was no mistake, although their deaths were the result of a war in which the United States made just about every mistake possible. It was among the noblest moments of the war, and because it killed them and nearly a hundred Afghans, also one of its most tragic.
PoliticsTelegraph

Who are Isis-K, and what is their relationship with the Taliban?

Coordinated suicide bomb blasts at Kabul airport on Thursday have left at least 170 dead and many more injured. Isis-K has claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted US troops and Afghans attempting to secure the last remaining places on military evacuation flights out of the country. On Friday, the...
Militarynews4sanantonio.com

Who is Khorasan or ISIS-K?

The following is an editorial by Armstrong Williams. The Aug. 26 attacks on American forces in Kabul and the recent designation of a "new" terrorist cell in Afghanistan are all propaganda pumped into the U.S. system to sow confusion and focus our attention on a new boogeyman: ISIS-K. Iran's Revolutionary Guard, particularly the Quds Force, led by General Qassim Soleimani until his death, signed a cooperation agreement with the Taliban several years ago.
Slate

Who Exactly Is ISIS-K?

Last Thursday, an attack at Afghanistan’s Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul killed scores of Afghan civilians and multiple American service members. The Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, immediately claimed credit for the airport attack. The group is an Afghan offshoot of the ISIS organization we’re familiar with—the one that terrorized Iraq and Syria. As the U.S. wraps up its withdrawal and evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, which groups are vying to fill the vacuum? And as we watch the chaos unfold, what kind of outcome should we be hoping for, from afar? To find out, I spoke with Colin Clarke, director of policy and research at the intelligence and security consulting firm the Soufan Group, on Monday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Middle EastWorld Economic Forum

ISIS-K: what are its aims and how much of a global threat is it?

ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack outside Kabul's airport on 26 August. ISIS-K is the official affiliate of the Islamic State movement operating in Afghanistan. Officially founded in 2015, this group proceeded to take control in parts of Afghanistan and carry out attacks on minority groups, public areas...

Comments / 1

Community Policy