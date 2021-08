The Los Angeles Dodgers have caught fire of late having won 14 of their last 16 games as they continue to chip away at the Giants lead in the NL West. LA’s been able to find their stride mostly without two of the team’s biggest impact players in Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw, but the two Dodgers stalwarts are inching closer to a return. We get the latest on the status of Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin & more. Plus, who will have a bigger impact the rest of the way: Mookie Betts or Clayton Kershaw?