With the second week of NFL preseason games wrapping up, we are rapidly moving closer to the start of the 2021 NFL regular season. This season, there will be plenty of players looking to prove themselves. Players are looking to prove they are still among the best at their position despite injuries, such as Jadeveon Clowney or a veteran looking to stay healthy in a leading role, such as Austin Ekeler. Rookies, such as Trey Lance, are awaiting their time to step into the starting lineup and using preseason as the avenue to showcase their skills.