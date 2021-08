For those of us who grew up in the early 2000s watching basketball players like Allen Iverson or Shaq play, there are few companies that illicit a sense of nostalgia like Reebok with its powerful roster at the time. Those stars, and more, had huge deals for their own signature shoes with the brand. Next month, Reebok continues to pay tribute to one of its boldface names with Iverson’s the Answer IV. The Answer IV was the signature shoe of Iverson, featuring a leather upper, rubber outsole, hook and loop strap for improved lockdown, and a DMX foam midsole. The most...