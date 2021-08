There is so much going on in our world right now and as much as I would like to ignore all the bad, I feel that we can no longer turn a blind eye. Over the past few weeks, I have been watching the national news and seeing all the headlines coming out of Afghanistan just like many of you. While watching the events unfold in the Middle East I heard the names of the usual players however there was a new name that I didn’t recognize, ISIS-K. Maybe it is because I have been wrapped up in my family and not paying so much attention to world events like I used to be in the past, but I didn’t recognize this organization’s name.