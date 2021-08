CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $462,047 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. This funding will be used to evaluate West Virginia’s independent income database verification, which is used to confirm a household’s income before certifying that the household is eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This data will then be used to improve SNAP programs in West Virginia and across the country.