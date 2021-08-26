Cancel
Tennessee State

Lilly Hiatt, Will Hoge Lead Tennessee Flood Benefit, Charlie Watts Tribute

By Joseph Hudak
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago


A group of Nashville musicians will gather onstage this weekend to raise money for victims of historic flooding that left 20 people dead in Middle Tennessee. The concert doubles as a tribute to Charlie Watts , the Rolling Stones’ drummer who died Tuesday at 80.

Billed as “An East Nashville Tribute to Charlie Watts Benefitting Waverly, TN Flood Victims,” the show will be held at the Basement East on August 28th and features performances of Stones classics by Will Hoge , Lilly Hiatt , Tommy Womack, Jillette Johnson, Andrew Leahey, and more.

“I really wanted to find a way to help out Waverly flood victims and then Charlie passes and the idea hit immediately,” Mike Grimes, co-owner of the Basement East, tells Rolling Stone . “We had to do it. Let’s rock for Charlie and raise money for Waverly.”

Other performers include Jon Latham, Amy Darling, Dirt Reynolds, Greg Mangus, and the Music City Stones, Nashville’s note-for-note Rolling Stones tribute act led by Louis Lee.

The town of Waverly, an hour west of Nashville, suffered catastrophic damage when nearly 17 inches of rain fell on August 21st. The nearby community of Hurricane Mills, the home of Loretta Lynn, also experienced intense flooding. A worker at Lynn’s ranch was swept away and died.

The East Nashville concert is one of many fund-raisers springing up in the aftermath of the storm. Tala Lynn, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, organized a GoFundMe to benefit the hard-hit Humphreys County. “This is WAVERLY. This is home. This is Humphreys County. This is where my grandparents put down roots,” Tayla Lynn wrote. “I love Waverly. I love Humphreys County. My Grandmother taught me how to love her. My children will grow up here. I won’t let her go. She will live on. We will live on.”

