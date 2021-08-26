Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Make the unvaccinated pay out for their deadly decisions

By Opinion by John Banzhaf III
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — It's time to stop forcing the vaccinated majority of Americans to accommodate those who refuse to take this simple step -- especially now that at least one Covid-19 vaccine has been fully approved. The surge in infections caused by the coronavirus' highly contagious Delta variant has made it...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 9

CNN

CNN

634K+
Followers
95K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quitting Smoking#Quit Smoking#Tobacco Smoking#Americans#Pfizer#Delta Air Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public SafetyCNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

US and other countries say Taliban has promised safe travel out of Afghanistan. The US State Department, along with governments from numerous other countries across the globe, released a statement Sunday saying they will hold the Taliban to their promises that they will allow people to leave the country after Aug. 31.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here come the vaccine mandates

As the hypercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, more and more businesses and government agencies are pushing policy changes to mandate vaccinations against the virus. The latest flurry of changes arrived over the past week and stretch across many aspects of American life, including...
Public HealthCNN

Delta will hike insurance premiums and limit sick pay for unvaccinated employees

New York (CNN Business) — Delta Air Lines is raising health care costs for employees who insist on staying unvaccinated. The airline said that as of November 1, unvaccinated staff will pay up to $200 a month more for their company health insurance, depending on the coverage. It will also limit the number of sick days unvaccinated employees are allowed to take if they contract Covid-19.
Pharmaceuticalsorlandoadvocate.com

Skipping Out on The Second Dose Adds to The “Pandemic of The Unvaccinated”

The second wave of COVID-19 has been filled uncertainty and unpredictability of the virus itself. However, we’ve had plenty of opportunities to avoid preventable downfalls. The two-dose mRNA vaccines have been confirmed to be highly effective at preventing infection, illness, and hospitalization, even from the now prevalent Delta variant according to vaccine health officials pointing to emerging research.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Health officials: Delta is eating lungs of the unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another coronavirus surge is here and, because of the delta variant, it’s stronger than ever. The numbers don’t lie; hospitalizations, testing and death rates are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the worst of the pandemic last winter. Listen to this story. As one doctor put it,...

Comments / 9

Community Policy