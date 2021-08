The hit battle royale game Fortnite is hosting an interactive experience themed around the late civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.Entitled March Through Time, the event is being held in the game’s non-violent Creative Mode, and allows players to journey around recreations of locations in Washington DC, where King delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech six decades ago.Players are able to watch the speech in full, and attend museum-like areas in which they can learn about the US civil rights movement.Reaction to the event has been mixed, with many players suggesting they found the juxtaposition of...