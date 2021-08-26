Cancel
Congress & Courts

Top Senate Democrat swipes at Biden: ‘Can’t trust the Taliban’

By Emily Brooks
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

A top Senate Democrat signaled that in light of explosion attacks in Kabul that killed four U.S. Marines, patience with President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan evacuation strategy is wearing thin.

"As we wait for more details to come in, one thing is clear: We can’t trust the Taliban with Americans’ security," New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement on Thursday.

Though he did not name the president directly, the statement was an apparent swipe at the Biden administration for working with the Taliban to secure passage through Taliban-controlled areas.

“This is a full-fledged humanitarian crisis, and the U.S. government personnel, already working under extreme circumstances, must secure the airport and complete the massive evacuation of American citizens and vulnerable Afghans desperately trying to leave the country,” Menendez said.

FOUR US MARINES KILLED AFTER BOMBS TEAR THROUGH CROWD AT KABUL AIRPORT

Asked Sunday on whether he trusts the Taliban, Biden told reporters: “I don't trust anybody.”

“So far, the Taliban has not taken action against U.S. forces. So far, they have, by and large, followed through what they said, in terms of allowing Americans to pass through, and the like,” Biden said. “We'll see whether or not what they say turns out to be true.”

Other top Congressional Democrats have not gone as far as Menendez following the attack. Most have simply called for stability, offered prayers, or stated that they are monitoring the situation.

“We must do everything we can to stabilize the situation outside the airport so that we can resume evacuations of American citizens, SIVs [Special Immigrant Visa applicants], and the Afghans most in danger as soon as possible,” Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR LATEST ON AFGHANISTAN CRISIS

Republicans have been much harsher in criticizing Biden, with No. 3 House Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York saying there is “blood on his hands.”

Menendez and Warner, as well as Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed of Rhode Island, have said that their committees will probe the “flawed execution” of U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and why the U.S. was not “better prepared for a worst-case scenario involving such a swift and total collapse of the Afghan government and security forces.”

