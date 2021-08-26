Here's Why There's Downside Risk To S&P 500 Earnings In 2022

Second-quarter earnings season was surprisingly strong, but Bank of America analyst Ohsung Kwon says the next few quarters of earnings could get increasingly difficult. The Numbers: S&P 500 EPS beat consensus analyst estimates by 19% in the second quarter, well above the average 2% quarterly beat from 2000 to 2019. However, Kwon's already starting to see evidence that inflation has flipped from an earnings tailwind to a headwind as the economy deals with labor and supply chain issues.